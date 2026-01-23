Made In USA Inc. (USDW) And USD1 Launch Verified Commerce Ecosystem For Global Trade Settlement

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW), a pioneer in blockchain-based origin certification and real-world data verification, today announced a strategic integration between its VeritizeTM Data WalletTM infrastructure and USD1, the U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial.

The collaboration establishes the world's first enterprise-grade system that unites verified physical goods, immutable data identities, and stablecoin settlement into a single, unified on-chain commerce network.

Bridging Physical Reality and Digital Liquidity The VeritizeTM system transforms physical events into machine-verifiable data. Every certified product, factory, or origin source generates a unique Data WalletTM containing encrypted production records, supply-chain history, and compliance documentation. A cryptographic hash anchors this data on-chain, creating an immutable digital fingerprint for real-world assets.

Under the new integration, USD1 becomes the native settlement currency for this verified trade ecosystem. By embedding USD1 directly into VeritizeTM wallets on the Solana and Polygon networks, certified enterprises can now execute wholesale transactions, pay for verification services, and conduct cross-border procurement using a stable, programmable, and compliance-aware digital dollar.

Programmable Compliance: A Breakthrough for Trade The partnership introduces "Programmable Compliance" for global commerce. Through smart-contract logic, USD1 payments can be automatically authorized only after VeritizeTM confirms a product's origin, certification status, and regulatory eligibility. This ensures that capital only moves when truth is verified-a critical advancement for ESG reporting, government procurement, and supply-chain finance.

"Stablecoins have solved digital liquidity; VeritizeTM solves digital truth," said a spokesperson for Made in USA Inc. "Together with USD1, we are unlocking a new era where verified real-world goods move across global markets with instant settlement and provable authenticity."

Scaling the Truth Economy By leveraging Solana's high-throughput architecture and Polygon's institutional ecosystem, the collaboration enables real-time data capture and financial integration at scale. This infrastructure also lays the foundation for Real-World Asset (RWA) financing, allowing for inventory-backed credit and trade liquidity powered by verified data.

About Made in USA Inc. (OTC: USDW) Made in USA Inc. is a publicly traded certification and data-verification technology company building the global infrastructure for trusted product origin and regulatory compliance. Through its proprietary VeritizeTM Verification Engine and Data WalletTM architecture, the company converts physical events into immutable digital records, powering the emerging Truth Economy. Learn more at .

About USD1 USD1 is a U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, designed to provide compliant, enterprise-grade digital dollar settlement. Operating natively on Solana and Polygon, USD1 enables high-speed, programmable payments for real-world commerce and decentralized finance.