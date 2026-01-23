Rift In Rajasthan NSUI Deepens As Chief Given Show-Cause Notice Over 'Unauthorised' Appointments

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Jan 23 (IANS) Political turmoil has intensified within the Rajasthan unit of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) after the Congress youth wing's state President Vinod Jakhar was issued a show-cause notice for allegedly making appointments without prior approval.

The notice seeks a reply within two days and carries a warning of removal from the post in case of non-compliance.

The notice was issued by NSUI National Secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Akhilesh Yadav. It states that the organisation had clearly instructed that any appointment made without the knowledge and signature of the state in charge would be treated as invalid. Despite these directions, Vinod Jakhar allegedly issued appointment letters on January 22, violating organisational norms and discipline.

According to the notice, Jakhar has been asked to submit a written explanation within two days clarifying the reasons behind issuing the appointment letters. It further states that failure to respond within the stipulated time would compel the organisation to initiate action, including his removal from the post of State President.

The development has brought the NSUI's internal rift into the public domain.

Sources within the organisation claim that tensions have been brewing for some time between the NSUI National President and Vinod Jakhar.

Jakhar is reportedly considered close to a national leader of the organisation, which has added to internal discontent. Sources also said that Jakhar had not been authorised to make political appointments for a considerable period. However, soon after he issued the appointment orders, the show-cause notice was served on him the same day, underscoring the deepening infighting within the student body.

As of now, Vinod Jakhar has not issued any official response to the notice. Congress leaders, meanwhile, told IANS that any appointment needs permission from top leadership, which was not followed here and hence came the notice. Further response is awaited from Jakhar, they said.

The episode has intensified political activity in Rajasthan's student politics. It comes close on the heels of the Congress party's decision to dissolve the executive committee of the Rajasthan Youth Congress, further adding to the party's organisational challenges in the state.