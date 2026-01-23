India, EU Discuss Green Aviation Initiatives, Sustainability At Davos

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, met with the European Union Transport Commissioner, Apostolos Tzitzikostas. Both held in-depth discussions on sustainability, innovation, and environmentally friendly transportation systems. The meeting took place on Thursday at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

Strengthening Ties on Green Aviation

The meeting strengthened India and the European Union relations with a focus on participating in the green aviation initiatives. Innovation and sustainability were the meeting's focus areas. The meeting emphasised innovations such as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), prioritising environmentally friendly transportation and green aviation. They decided to further strengthen European Union-India relations and increase participation in global green aviation initiatives.

Action Plan for Enhanced Cooperation

The Minister clarified that further steps are being taken to improve safety standards. They agreed to strengthen cooperation between EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) in areas such as coordination, joint certification, cybersecurity, and drone regulations. An action plan was formulated to deliver results across airport infrastructure, digital transformation, and sustainable development, the release said.

Future Initiatives and Economic Impact

These discussions will contribute to job creation and attracting investments in India's aviation sector. New initiatives will be launched, including the signing of an MoU between EASA and DGCA, the establishment of joint working groups, and the implementation of technology transfer programs. These will be coordinated with Indian government schemes such as UDAN, taking the aviation sector to a global level, it added.

This meeting will be a strong step towards promoting environmental sustainability, improving safety, and encouraging innovation in India's aviation sector, the release stated. (ANI)

