HKTDC And Microsoft Hong Kong Jointly Launch The Microsoft AI Adoption Programme Helping Smes Boost Productivity Through AI And Accelerate Digital Transformation



HONG KONG, January 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) has collaborated with Microsoft Hong Kong to launch the Microsoft AI Adoption Programme, which will support Hong Kong SMEs in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity and operational efficiency. The programme includes three thematic workshops featuring industry experts who will share insights on how businesses can effectively apply AI in real-world scenarios to improve workflow efficiency. In addition, a series of exclusive AI solution offers will be provided to help companies accelerate AI adoption and drive digital transformation. Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC said:“Through our Transformation Sandbox (T-box), the HKTDC has been committed to supporting companies in strengthening their competitiveness-across market expansion, brand building, operational upgrading and digital transformation. Following our collaboration with Microsoft Hong Kong in 2022 on the Go Beyond Your Limits programme, which offered solution discounts to support SMEs in accelerating digital transformation, we are delighted to work with Microsoft Hong Kong again to introduce exclusive offers for T-box companies. This collaboration will empower businesses to adopt AI technology at a lower cost and with greater efficiency, opening up new business opportunities.” Leo Liu, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau shared: "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the HKTDC to support local SMEs in adopting AI in their day-to-day operations and accelerating their digital transformation journey. In this rapidly evolving era of AI, we are committed to empowering every company, as they take steady steps toward becoming Frontier Firms. We look forward to further deepening our collaboration with the HKTDC to support more businesses and help them drive meaningful impact and sustainable growth." The first workshop, held two days ago, was titled“The Intelligence Chain - How AI Connects Every Workflow in Your Business.” The session featured Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer at Microsoft Hong Kong; Frankie Lam, Go-To-Market Lead of AI Business Solutions at Microsoft Hong Kong; and Vincent Chak, Solutions Director – Modern Workplace at SOS Group Limited. Through product demonstrations and real-life case sharing, the speakers introduced AI solutions designed for the modern workplace and provided an in-depth look into core strategies and best practices for effective AI adoption in business operations. Two additional workshops will take place in March and April, titled“Building AI Applications and Intelligent Processes: Practical Experience with Azure AI” and“AI Leading a New Era of Operational Automation”. The March session will showcase how intelligent solutions can be used to analyse data, and we will explore how automation and predictive analytics can streamline workflows and enhance efficiency in April. The Microsoft AI Adoption Programme also offers exclusive Microsoft discounts to companies participating in T-box, helping SMEs adopt AI technologies in a more cost-effective manner. For details, please visit the programme website: Photo Download:



Patrick Lau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC



Leo Liu, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau



The HKTDC and Microsoft Hong Kong co-organised the first AI workshop the day before yesterday, exploring how AI can be integrated into business processes to create a new model of efficient operations Joining the workshop were: (from right to left) Frankie Lam, Go-To-Market Lead, AI Business Solutions at Microsoft Hong Kong; Cherry Lee, Associate Director, Marketing & Customer Service, Corporate Communications & Marketing at the HKTDC; Fred Sheu, National Technology Officer at Microsoft Hong Kong; and Vincent Chak, Solutions Director – Modern Workplace at SOS Group Limited

About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.


