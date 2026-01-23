Trump's Hostility To Evs Will Impact The Transition To Clean Energy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The Trump administration's evident hostility to electric cars will have a major effect on America's transition to renewables. Shortly after President Trump assumed office, he began a campaign to undo most of the Biden administration's climate action-related policies and has since rescinded over 100 policies designed by the previous administration to boost electric vehicle adoption in the country. In addition to slowing down EV adoption, these actions may impact the country's transition from fossil fuels to green energy.

Without adequate and consistent policy and monetary support, America may be unable to catch up to China and Europe in green energy. The impact of the policy changes of the Trump administration are likely to be felt by several industries, including companies like PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FRA: 103) that have always viewed the U.S. as...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks (“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by IBN