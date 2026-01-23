Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2026-01-23 02:01:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
23 January 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 22 January 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 38,880
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 437.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 442.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 440.315072

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,028,424 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,971,063 have voting rights and 1,376,740 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
1,390 440.50 08:33:43 LSE
962 439.00 08:34:34 LSE
119 441.50 08:54:06 LSE
198 441.50 08:54:36 LSE
198 441.00 08:55:59 LSE
599 439.50 09:17:08 LSE
639 440.00 09:37:36 LSE
940 439.50 09:38:58 LSE
1,146 440.50 09:41:28 LSE
343 440.50 09:41:33 LSE
198 440.00 09:46:08 LSE
348 440.00 10:01:05 LSE
198 440.00 10:01:11 LSE
198 440.00 10:06:06 LSE
94 439.50 10:26:35 LSE
188 439.50 10:26:35 LSE
11 439.50 10:26:35 LSE
198 440.50 10:28:36 LSE
625 441.00 10:28:47 LSE
1,057 441.50 10:30:46 LSE
1,051 440.50 10:34:10 LSE
809 441.50 10:44:09 LSE
255 441.50 10:44:12 LSE
746 441.50 10:57:37 LSE
1,084 441.50 10:57:45 LSE
198 441.50 11:06:00 LSE
206 441.00 11:11:18 LSE
250 441.00 11:11:18 LSE
628 441.00 11:11:18 LSE
1,084 440.00 11:17:56 LSE
250 439.50 11:28:54 LSE
821 439.50 11:28:54 LSE
16 439.00 11:35:45 LSE
35 439.00 11:35:45 LSE
8 439.00 11:35:45 LSE
9 439.00 11:35:45 LSE
134 439.00 11:37:00 LSE
917 439.00 11:37:00 LSE
173 437.00 12:11:46 LSE
486 438.50 12:28:29 LSE
72 440.50 12:39:50 LSE
184 440.50 12:39:50 LSE
13 440.50 12:39:50 LSE
171 440.50 12:39:51 LSE
17 440.50 12:39:51 LSE
211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE
211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE
211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE
211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE
211 440.50 12:39:52 LSE
903 440.00 12:39:52 LSE
787 440.00 12:39:53 LSE
1 440.00 12:49:51 LSE
210 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
646 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:33 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
158 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
53 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:36 LSE
945 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
385 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
172 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
211 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
21 440.00 12:52:39 LSE
631 439.50 12:53:45 LSE
337 439.50 13:41:28 LSE
196 439.50 13:58:03 LSE
1 439.50 14:04:09 LSE
33 439.50 14:04:09 LSE
15 439.50 14:04:09 LSE
191 439.50 14:06:16 LSE
176 439.50 14:10:33 LSE
53 439.50 14:10:33 LSE
184 440.00 14:20:34 LSE
556 440.00 14:20:41 LSE
906 440.50 14:29:21 LSE
930 442.50 14:35:43 LSE
930 442.50 14:36:29 LSE
262 442.50 14:36:29 LSE
385 442.50 14:36:29 LSE
544 441.00 14:43:50 LSE
261 441.00 14:43:50 LSE
42 441.00 14:43:54 LSE
196 441.00 14:49:45 LSE
127 440.50 14:58:23 LSE
171 440.50 14:58:29 LSE
335 439.00 15:24:01 LSE
140 438.50 15:38:04 LSE
220 439.00 15:45:27 LSE
46 439.00 15:45:27 LSE
34 439.50 15:55:34 LSE
109 440.00 16:12:00 LSE
7 440.00 16:12:00 LSE
80 440.00 16:14:41 LSE
263 439.50 16:24:47 LSE
455 439.50 16:24:47 LSE
177 439.50 16:27:46 LSE
34 439.50 16:27:46 LSE
143 439.50 16:27:46 LSE
255 439.50 16:28:02 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


