Polish Company Invests In Greenhouse Complex Construction In Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, and the Chairman of the Board of Fabe Polska, Fatih Budan, signed an investment agreement for the construction of a greenhouse complex in the city of Shymkent, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

The capacity of the complex will be 38,000 tons of tomatoes per year. The total investment volume will amount to approximately 69 billion tenge ($137 million).

According to Saparov, Kazakhstan has all the conditions necessary for implementing modern greenhouse technologies: a favorable investment climate, state support, and high demand for quality products create a strong foundation for large-scale production.

Budan stated that the project would enhance production efficiency and ensure stable supplies of quality products to the market.

Fabe Agro is the agricultural division of Fabe Polska, based in Warsaw. The company specializes in modern horticulture and carries out large-scale greenhouse projects.

As of late 2022, Kazakhstan has over 2,500 hectares of registered greenhouses, with approximately 300 hectares consisting of high-tech complexes, primarily located in the southern regions. While total registered greenhouse units have historically numbered in the thousands, modern, industrial-scale developments are actively expanding to boost vegetable production and reduce seasonal imports.