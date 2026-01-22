Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco Congratulates DeFi Dev Corp on Becoming the Second Publicly Traded Company to Launch a Memecoin

CUMMING, GA - January 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO ), a diversified holding company and the architect of the growing OTCfi ecosystem, today congratulated DeFi Dev Corp on the launch of its DONT memecoin, marking DeFi Dev Cor as the second publicly traded company to launch a memecoin. Metavesco made history in September 2025 when it became the first publicly traded company to launch a memecoin, OTCfi, via Pump on the Solana blockchain. The company also became the first public company to claim creator rewards on Pump and the first to execute a community token airdrop to retail traders. "We welcome DeFi Dev Corp to the public company memecoin space," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "Competition validates the thesis. When a Nasdaq company follows the path we pioneered on the OTC, it proves that innovation doesn't require a big board listing, it just requires vision and execution. We were first, and we're proud of that." A Legacy of Web3 Firsts Metavesco has established a consistent track record as a first mover in the intersection of public markets and blockchain innovation:

First fully reporting public company to launch liquidity pools on Uniswap

First public company to recognize revenue from an airdrop (ApeCoin)

First public company to own a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT (the source of the ApeCoin airdrop)

First public company to launch a memecoin (OTCfi via Pump, September 2025)

First public company to claim creator rewards on Pump First public company to airdrop a token to the trading community "And of course yesterday, as announced, Metavesco became the first public company to have its memecoin listed on CoinGecko. Innovation happens everywhere, not just on the big boards," Schadel added. "The OTC has over 10,000 securities and a passionate retail trading community. We've proven that companies down here can lead, not follow. We'll keep building, and we'll keep being first." Key Dates in Metavesco's Memecoin Timeline:

August 26, 2025: Metavesco releases white paper "Tokenizing the OTC: A Vision for Transparency, Liquidity, and Growth " ahead of SEC roundtable with Commissioner Hester Peirce

August 29, 2025: Metavesco announces historic announcement forthcoming

September 3, 2025: Metavesco makes history with first token airdrop by a public company September 9, 2025: Metavesco becomes first public company to claim creator rewards on Pump About OTCfi OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and social energy on chain. OTCfi is built on Solana and designed to become the digital asset treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Metavesco is developing a suite of tools within the OTCfi Ecosystem for OTC issuers and investors. Learn more at otcfi. Contract Address: 66MH83n3jRqZMni87niTyKRoGbh9HxBkTm73sTRKpump About Metavesco, Inc. Metavesco, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in developing and operating businesses across both traditional and digital sectors. The Company is actively building the OTCfi ecosystem, a suite of software tools and digital platforms intended to support issuer engagement, market intelligence, and blockchain-based applications for the OTC markets and its participants.

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

