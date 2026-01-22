Techmediabreaks Globaltech Corp. (GLTK) Aims To Unlock Retail Capabilities With AI-Powered Integration

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK) is entering a new phase of growth after its recent acquisition of 123 Investments Limited, doing business as Moda in Pelle (“MIP”).“The proposed transactions align with the company's strategic approach of expanding AI and data-driven capabilities into global consumer retail, positioning technology as a driver of long-term value creation and operational efficiency,” reads a recent article.“Moda in Pelle is a renowned international footwear and accessories brand, famous for its solid retail presence across various markets. For GLTK, the proposed acquisition presents a unique opportunity to embed AI-powered tools directly into real-time retail operations. Some of the capabilities include inventory optimization, demand forecasting, supply chain intelligence, and customer analytics, strategic areas that are very important in global retail.”

GlobalTech Corporation is a U.S.-based technology holding company committed to enabling growth in the fields of AI, big data, and frontier technologies. Through strategic partnerships and capital investment, GlobalTech empowers visionary companies and innovation-led enterprises to drive transformation across global markets it serves.

