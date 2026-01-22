Networknewsbreaks Shelfietech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) Advancing Robotic System On Heels Of Significant Progress

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ShelfieTech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) and may include paid advertising.

ShelfieTech (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) recently outlined a series of accomplishments in 2025 that reflect both strategic execution and momentum in deploying its next-generation retail automation technology.“From financing success to dual exchange listings and product development advancements, the company's update highlights a year of meaningful corporate progress,” reads a recent article.“In terms of product development, ShelfieTech has reached a foundational milestone by concluding the first stage of research and development for its Robotic Retail Shelf Monitoring System. This robotic platform, designed to automate the capture of shelf-level data and enable more accurate, real-time visibility of in-store conditions, marks a key innovation in the company's technology roadmap. With this stage complete, ShelfieTech plans to begin beta installations in supermarket environments, a crucial step that will allow the company to validate system performance in real-world settings and collect operational data ahead of broader commercial rollout.”

ShelfieTech is focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets. Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech's solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system, which uses its self-developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

