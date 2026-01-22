Lenovo Recognized As Leader In Sustainability By CDP, Named To The Double A List
By disclosing through CDP, companies provide critical data to deliver changes our planet and economy urgently need. Securing a place on the A list means that Lenovo is among the top 4% of companies scored by CDP.
Lenovo is focused on mitigating the worst effects of climate change by aligning to the Science Based Targets initiative's Net-Zero Standard. Lenovo's emissions reduction targets for 2030 are on-track and part of its long-term commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Lenovo has also made strides in enterprise-wide use of water. Lenovo works carefully with its workplaces, factories, and suppliers to measure water usage and has implemented a Water Resiliency Policy in its own operations. Learn more in Lenovo's most recent ESG Report.
More info about CDP, its scoring, and methodology can be found here.
