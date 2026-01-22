Angela Glindemann
- PhD Candidate, Creative Writing, RMIT University
Angela Glindemann is a writer (often as Ange Crawford), editor, educator and PhD candidate living on unceded Wurundjeri land in Australia. In her doctoral research at RMIT, she is developing an ambient writing practice inspired by intersections between creative writing and architecture. Her debut YA novel, How to Be Normal, won the inaugural Walker Books Manuscript Prize and was released in March 2025. She has a background in educational publishing.Experience
- 2024–present PhD candidate, RMIT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment