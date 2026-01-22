Pleodata Is Transforming Infrastructure Intelligence Through Analytics & Automation In Singapore & Southeast Asia

MENAFN - GetNews) As infrastructure, facilities, data centers, and manufacturing environments across Singapore and Southeast Asia accelerate digital transformation, organisations are increasingly seeking a single partner capable of unifying operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), and advanced data intelligence. PleoData is positioning itself as that partner, helping enterprises turn operational complexity into real-time insight, operational efficiency, and sustainable performance through a Unified Data & AI Fabric that connects analytics, automation, and operational intelligence into a continuous intelligence layer.

At the core of PleoData's platform is a unified data fabric that creates a continuous feedback loop, where operational data informs AI models, Gen-AI insights drive workflows, and outcomes feed back into the system in real time. PleoData delivers a unified approach, enabling organisations to move from reactive operations to predictive, intelligence-driven decision-making.

Facility and Operations Management

One of PleoData's primary offerings is its facility and building management solutions, purpose-built for real-world operations across complex, asset-intensive environments.

PleoData's operational platform ecosystem includes:

PleoService (Operations & ITSM)

PleoService (Operations & ITSM) serves as the operational nerve centre for service delivery, incident management, and ITSM. Gen-AI-assisted workflows support coordination, faster resolution, and accountability across infrastructure environments.

PleoMaintenance (CMMS)

PleoMaintenance delivers a robust computerised maintenance management system that supports predictive and preventive maintenance strategies by centralising asset data, maintenance schedules, and equipment histories.

PleoGram

Pleo-Gram focuses on real-time energy analytics, automation, and performance monitoring. The platform enables organizations to visualize energy usage, identify inefficiencies, and align infrastructure operations with sustainability and carbon-reduction goals.

PleoVisitor

PleoVisitor provides enterprise-grade visitor management for multi-site and high-security environments such as data centers, manufacturing plants, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Together, PleoService, PleoMaintenance, Pleo-Gram, and PleoVisitor operate as an interconnected operational ecosystem, aligning service workflows, maintenance activities, energy performance, and on-site coordination are aligned into a single operational framework that eliminates silos and improves end-to-end visibility.

PleoData's second primary offering centers on data analytics, AI, and unified data platforms, enabling organizations to extract intelligence from operational and enterprise data at scale.

Built on Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud Stack, PleoData's analytics capabilities include:



Microsoft Power BI for real-time dashboards and executive visibility

Microsoft Fabric for unified data engineering, analytics, and governance

Microsoft Azure Databricks for large-scale data engineering and machine learning

Microsoft PowerApps for rapid development of operational and business applications

Microsoft Azure for scalable cloud infrastructure and data services

AI solutions and intelligent automation for predictive insights and workflow optimization Unified data platforms that consolidate OT, IT, and business data

By integrating facility data, asset data, and enterprise systems into a single analytics layer, PleoData enables organizations to monitor KPIs in real time, apply predictive maintenance models, and generate actionable insights across infrastructure portfolios.

Bridging OT and IT for Real-Time Infrastructure Visibility

A defining strength of PleoData is its ability tobridge OT and IT environments, connecting building systems, maintenance data, energy platforms, and enterprise applications into a connected intelligence layer.

This OT/IT convergence enables:



Real-time visibility across facilities and assets

Predictive maintenance planning based on operational data

Faster response to incidents and anomalies Improved collaboration between operations, engineering, IT, and leadership teams

The result is continuous intelligence, where data, AI, and operations reinforce one another rather than operating independently.

Driving Operational Efficiency and Sustainable Performance

Through the combination of facility management platforms and AI-powered analytics, PleoData helps organisations optimise operational efficiency while supporting sustainability objectives. By connecting Gen-AI-enabled IT service management, facility and building operations, and enterprise analytics within a single platform, PleoData helps organisations reduce downtime, improve decision accuracy, and scale operations with confidence.

This data-driven approach enables infrastructure teams to shift from manual, reactive management toward resilient, future-ready operations.

“Enterprises don't need more dashboards or disconnected tools,” said PleoData.“They need systems that learn from data, guide action, and adapt as conditions change. Our Unified Data & AI Fabric is built to do exactly that.”

PleoData works with organizations across the region, including:



Facilities managers and building operators

Real-estate and asset management firms

Manufacturing operations leaders

Data-center operators Government and public-sector infrastructure teams

Building the Future of Infrastructure Intelligence

As infrastructure systems become more interconnected and data-rich, organizations need more than software; they need intelligence. By combining interconnected facility management solutions with Microsoft-powered analytics and AI, including Fabric, Power BI, Power Apps, Azure AI, and enterprise data services, PleoData is redefining how infrastructure intelligence is delivered across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

With a clear focus on OT/IT convergence, predictive insights, and unified operational visibility, PleoData is shaping the future of intelligent infrastructure management in the region from reactive management to predictive, insight-driven operations across both digital and physical environments.

For more information, visit PleoData – Singapore's trusted data analytics & integration solutions consultancy.