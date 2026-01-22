SDM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Smart Digital Group Limited Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Smart Digital Group Limited" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Smart Digital Group Limited investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 5, 2025 and September 26, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SDM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price; (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Smart Digital Group Limited during the relevant time frame, you have until March 16, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

