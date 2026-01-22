Shareholders Of Fermi Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before March 6, 2026 To Discuss Your Rights FRMI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Fermi Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRMI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Fermi Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Fermi: (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2025 initial public offering; and/or (b) securities between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

FRMI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email or by telephone.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus; (2) the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant's funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador; (3) there was a significant risk that that tenant would terminate its funding commitment; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Fermi Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until March 6, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

