Microsoft Outage Today: Outlook, Microsoft 365 Down For Thousands Of Users Co. Cites N America Infrastructure Issues

MENAFN - Live Mint) Microsoft experienced a possible widespread outage on Thursday, with tens of thousands of users reporting service disruptions across Outlook, Microsoft 365, Teams and the Microsoft Store, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

Spike in user complaints

Reports of problems surged steadily through the morning. At the time of initial publication, more than 2,000 users flagged issues with Microsoft Outlook, alongside 1,500 reports involving Microsoft 365 and several hundred complaints related to Microsoft Teams.

The number of affected users rose sharply over the next hour, with Downdetector data showing escalating disruption across multiple Microsoft services.

Outlook and Microsoft 365 hardest hit

Outlook appeared to be the worst affected, with most users reporting difficulties receiving emails. Microsoft 365 also saw widespread issues, suggesting a broader infrastructure problem rather than a service-specific glitch.

Microsoft acknowledges issue

Microsoft acknowledged the disruption via its Microsoft 365 Status account on X, saying it had identified infrastructure issues in North America.

“We've identified a portion of service infrastructure in North America that is not processing traffic as expected,” the company said.“We're working to restore the infrastructure to a healthy state to achieve recovery.”

Situation still developing

Microsoft has not provided a timeline for full service restoration. The company continues to work on recovery efforts as user reports remain elevated.