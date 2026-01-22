Shell Eco-Marathon Kicks Off At Lusail International Circuit In Partnership With Qatar Museums

Doha, Qatar: Shell Eco-marathon Qatar 2026 has officially commenced with a grand opening ceremony at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar.

The landmark event is being held under the patronage of the Chairperson of Qatar Museums, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani. This marks the second time for tech event to be hosted in the Middle East, bringing together innovative student teams from across the region and beyond.

Director of Qatar Auto Museum, Dr. Alkindi Aljawabra said: "Our second year of partnership with Shell for Shell Eco-marathon reaffirms our long-term commitment to building strategic partnerships that support innovation, research, and the next generation of engineers and car designers.

By giving students the opportunity to rethink energy efficiency and aerodynamics through real-world challenges, we're bringing industry and academia closer together, and helping young talent shape new, more sustainable forms of mobility that work in harmony with the environment."

The opening ceremony celebrated innovation, sustainability and the spirit of competition. Distinguished guests, including government officials, industry leaders and academic representatives, gathered to witness the launch of this prestigious event.

The ceremony featured inspiring speeches, cultural performances and a showcase of cutting-edge, energy-efficient vehicles designed by participating student teams.



Managing Director of Shell Companies Qatar, Rob Maxwell shared his enthusiasm: "As we kick off Shell Eco-marathon Qatar 2026, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our partners who have played a crucial role in making this event possible. Your support and collaboration have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

To all the student teams, I hope this competition will be a rewarding experience that fuels your passion for innovation and sustainability. Together, we are paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future."

Shell Eco-marathon is a global academic program that challenges student teams to design and build vehicles that can travel the farthest using the least amount of energy. The program pushes the boundaries of what is technically possible and inspires the next generation of scientists and engineers to develop future energy solutions.

This year's event features almost 1000 teams from 15 countries, including strong representation from Qatar. Teams will compete in two vehicle categories: Urban Concept and Prototype, powered by internal combustion engines, battery electric systems, or hydrogen fuel cells, showcasing advanced engineering techniques and innovative designs.