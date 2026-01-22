Exagrid Announces All Flash/SSD Tiered Backup Storage Solution

(BUSINESS WIRE )--ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock (RTL) that includes a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), Auto Detect & Guard, delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it is shipping an All Flash/SSD backup storage solution with a unique front-end Landing Zone and non-network-facing Repository Tier (tiered air gap) that stores all backup retention using advanced data deduplication. The new SSD appliances ship with ExaGrid software version 8.

ExaGrid's unique Landing Zone and scale-out architecture allow for significantly faster backups and restores, as well as scalability as data grows, versus other SSD products such as Dell Data Domain inline deduplication appliances with SSD or straight SSD from Pure Storage. Due to three years of software work and the extremely fast performance of SSD, ExaGrid's new SSD appliance models require a much smaller Landing Zone than on its HDD systems greatly reducing the amount of SSD required, resulting in stronger economics versus SSD primary storage behind a backup application that has either no or low deduplication, such as Pure Storage. ExaGrid has straight disk calculators that demonstrate the cost savings.

Highlights:



Unique front-end Landing Zone and scale-out architecture to allow for the fastest backups

4 models that scale to an over 17PB full backup in a single system:

EX90-SSD, EX135-SSD, EX270-SSD, EX540-SSD, with up to 32 appliances in a single scale-out system

The industry's only AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery with:



Auto Detect & Guard – identifies anomalies, notifies, and ensures recovery



Non-network-facing tier that threat actors cannot see or access (tiered air gap)



Delayed delates – the most cost-effective way to ensure data is available but with minimal storage use

Immutable data objects

Supports more than 25 backup applications and utilities including Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, NetBackup, Cohesity, Oracle RMAN Direct, SQL dumps, and many others. ExaGrid's SSD and HDD systems bring the industry's best data deduplication to all backup applications. In addition, ExaGrid allows for Veeam, Commvault, Rubrik, and Cohesity deduplication to be enabled or disabled and further deduplicates the data to the industry's highest deduplication ratios to save storage and cost. Compression can also remain enabled for Veeam (dedupe-friendly compression), Commvault, Rubrik, and Cohesity.

Meets all 6 backup storage requirements:



Fastest backups



Fastest restores



True scale-out – adds compute with capacity as you grow



Industry's best ransomware recovery

All disaster recovery options: Replication to a second site, cross-replication, hub and spoke topology, multi-hop for tertiary copy, and replication to the public cloud (AWS and Azure)

Lowest price up front and over time for longer term retention

5-year price protection No forced product obsolescence – 5-year planned product obsolescence program

“ExaGrid is continuing to grow with healthy financials, as shown by the past 20 quarters that we have maintained positive P&L, EBITDA, and free cash flow,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.“We had a very successful 2025 and are looking to maintain the momentum with double-digit top line growth for 2026,” said Andrews.“With this latest announcement of all solid state (SSD) appliances, ExaGrid now offers customers the choice of SSD or HDD. With SSD, power and cooling costs are lower, less rack space is required, and the fastest backups and restores are achieved. In addition, customers can use all SSD, or SSD at core locations and HDD at secondary locations, as well as SSD for primary storage and HDD for disaster recovery to save costs. This provides flexibility and choice for customers,” said Andrews.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink