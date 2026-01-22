Rainmaker Worldwide Strengthens North American Growth Pipeline With Affiliate Partnership Supporting Ontario's Housing Expansion
|
Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
/ Key word(s): Energy
Miranda Water Technologies to Support the Proposed Deployment of Miracell® Ultra
LAS VEGAS, NV - January 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR), a global leader in sustainable water technology solutions, announced today a new strategic milestone in its North American expansion. Its affiliate, Miranda Water Technologies, has partnered with Bremont Acquisitions to support the proposed deployment of the Miracell® Ultra decentralized wastewater treatment system for Nature's Chase, an 850-home master planned residential community in Georgina, Ontario.
The partnership marks another step forward in Rainmaker's strategy to scale its revenue-generating water and wastewater portfolio and expand market presence in the clean
“Rainmaker's affiliate strategy continues to convert innovation into measurable growth,” said Michael O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
Driving Sustainable Housing Development in Ontario
The Nature's Chase project is part of Bremont's commitment to building PERFECTTM
This model directly addresses the growing demand for infrastructure solutions that can
Technology Supporting Scalable Growth
The Miracell® Ultra system is designed for residential and mixed-use communities that
By utilizing decentralized wastewater infrastructure that scales with each construction
Positioned for Long-Term Investor Value
This partnership highlights Rainmaker's ability to execute its affiliate growth model and capture a share of the expanding market for decentralized clean water infrastructure. Through scalable opportunities like Nature's Chase, Rainmaker continues to advance its North American growth pipeline, reinforcing its market leadership and expanding recurring revenue potential.
“We are executing on a focused growth strategy built around scalable, decentralized solutions,” added O'Connor.“Partnerships like this one with Bremont Acquisitions demonstrate Rainmaker's ability to turn innovation into impact, expand our reach across key markets, and strengthen long-term value for our investors.”
About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a global leader in sustainable water technology
Learn more at .
About Miranda Water Technologies
Miranda Water Technologies is a global provider of decentralized water and wastewater
Miranda's core technologies include the proprietary Miracell® wastewater treatment system, the R/OCell® reverse osmosis unit that converts seawater, brackish, well, or contaminated sources into clean drinking water, and the SmartCell control platform for real-time monitoring and optimization.
With over 1,200 systems deployed in more than 40 countries and supported by a global
Learn more, explore FAQs, and access product updates at .
Media Contact
Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and
View the original release on
News Source: Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
22.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US75088P1012
|EQS News ID:
|2264660
|
2264660 22.01.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment