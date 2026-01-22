TIC Holding Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

TIC Holding Schweiz acquires a stake in Vibro-Consult

22.01.2026 / 17:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TIC Holding Schweiz AG, a buy, build and technologize platform financed by Winterberg Investment X and managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH, has acquired a stake in Vibro-Consult AG, headquartered in Brugg, Canton of Aargau, Switzerland. BAAR, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibro-Consult AG is an independent Swiss SME founded in 1988 and is one of the leading specialists in vibration and machinery diagnostics, particularly in power generation using hydropower, steam and gas. The company has decades of expertise in measurement and vibration technology, is the market leader in Switzerland, and supports its customers internationally in the analysis, monitoring and optimization of rotating machinery such as turbines, generators, pumps and similar equipment. Its service portfolio includes high-precision vibration analyses, condition monitoring, root-cause analysis, balancing of rotating components, as well as the design monitoring systems.



Daniel Iseli comments: "We are very pleased to become part of TIC Holding Schweiz. We have experienced strong growth in recent years and believe that now is the right time to join a corporate group that can further support us in developing the necessary processes and structures. Already during the discussions prior to the transaction, we developed many valuable ideas together with the Winterberg team and see exciting synergies, particularly in the area of mechanical calibration and testing. We expect sustainable results in this area as early as this year and are very much looking forward to contributing to the development of this dynamic and highly motivated group. For our customers, everything remains unchanged - all familiar contacts will remain on board. We have many plans ahead together." Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TIC Holding Schweiz and Partner at Winterberg, adds: "Vibro-Consult is truly a unique company. It is the clear market leader in Switzerland and, due to its highly specialized capabilities, is also in demand worldwide. We are therefore delighted that Vibro-Consult is strengthening our Industry platform. We will deploy all available resources to provide Vibro-Consult with the best possible foundation for continued growth, enabling the company to build on its highly impressive development of recent years." Winterberg is actively pursuing acquisitions in the sector of accredited testing and calibration services, and is in active discussions with a number of additional companies. About TIC Holding Schweiz AG TIC Holding Schweiz aims to become one of the leading corporate groups in Switzerland, with the client at the centre. It also places a strong emphasis on quality, excellence and diversity. The holding company actively seeks small and medium‐sized enterprises in the field of accredited testing, inspection and certification services, preferably in succession situations. By fostering an entrepreneurial culture and adopting the latest technologies across all corporate functions, it targets above‐average growth and returns. TIC Holding Schweiz is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG Based in Grünwald near Munich, Winterberg Advisory GmbH manages private‐equity investment funds focused primarily on succession solutions in the small and mid‐cap segment. On this basis, buy‐build‐and‐technologize platforms are developed, such as – currently – TIC Holding Schweiz AG and Healthcare Holding Switzerland AG. Winterberg Group AG, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, is an independent family office investing in private equity – including funds managed by Winterberg Advisory-as well as selectively in real estate and other asset classes. Both Winterberg Advisory and Winterberg Group are led by their founding partners Florian Brickenstein, Fabian Kröher, Ralph Nowak and Lorenzo Tencati. Further info TIC Holding Schweiz AG: , , , , , Further information on Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG: , Kaja Funke

