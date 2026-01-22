Network International Taps Ashish Jain As New Group CFO

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Network International Network, a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, has announced the appointment of Ashish Jain as its Group Chief Financial Officer CFO.

In his new role, Ashish will advise on financial strategy, capital allocation, and operational excellence, supporting the leadership team in achieving the company's vision and growth ambitions. Ashish has a proven track record in driving growth and navigating complex environments across technology, finance, and business development. He brings a wealth of experience as a business leader, investor, and board member.

In his previous role as Chief Financial Officer at Careem, Ashish played a pivotal role in scaling the company, managing its acquisition, and leading its spinout, raising significant investment, and building strong relationships with global stakeholders. Ashish has also held senior roles at Snapdeal, McKinsey & Company, Telenor Asia, and UBS Investment Bank, where he led strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and value creation across multiple markets.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, said:“Ashish brings exceptional financial acumen and a proven track record in strategic growth to Network International. His expertise will significantly strengthen our executive leadership, propelling us forward as we continue to innovate and transform fintech in the region.”

The appointment underscores Network International's dedication to attracting best in class talent to drive its strategic objectives and further solidify its position as a fintech leader in the region.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa's leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.