Jersey Hired Rebrands Flagship Recruitment Service To 'Shortlist On-Demand,' Introducing High-Velocity Hiring Solutions For New Jersey Employers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jersey Hired, the Garden State's leading hyper-local job board and talent platform, today announced the official rebranding of its "Source & Screen" service to Shortlist On-Demand. This evolution reflects the company's commitment to delivering high-caliber, "interview-ready" talent with greater speed and transparency than traditional recruitment models.

As New Jersey businesses navigate a tightening labor market, Shortlist On-Demand addresses the primary pain point of modern hiring: the "noise" of unqualified applications. By combining AI-driven job marketing and talent sourcing with proactive human-led headhunting & screening, Jersey Hired now provides a guaranteed delivery of vetted candidates for a predictable, fixed fee.

Revolutionizing the Top-of-Funnel Experience

The rebranded service introduces several enhanced features designed to streamline the hiring process for HR managers and business owners:



Omni-Channel Talent Capture: Roles are instantly marketed across the Jersey Hired network, partner job boards, and targeted social media channels.

Passive Talent Sourcing: Dedicated recruiters proactively "map the market" to engage professionals who are not actively checking job boards and leverage proprietary AI technology to pinpoint with 100% accuracy prospective candidates to engage with.

The Elite Dossier: Clients bypass messy ATS portals and receive a curated shortlist of 3–5 top-tier candidates, complete with Consultant Insight Notes and competency ratings. Fixed-Fee Pricing: Moving away from traditional percentage-based commissions, the service offers a transparent investment that allows for better budget forecasting.



"The shift from 'Source & Screen' to Shortlist On-Demand is more than just a name change; it is a fundamental refinement of our delivery model," said Richard Eib, Group Managing Director of Local Talent Group, the parent company of Jersey Hired. "We recognized that our clients don't just want more resumes-they want the right people, right now. By productizing our expertise into an on-demand shortlist, we are empowering New Jersey employers to skip the admin and go straight to the interview, significantly reducing their time-to-hire."

Driving Local Economic Growth

This announcement comes on the heels of Jersey Hired's continued expansion across key verticals, including Healthcare, Finance, Pharma and Technology. By focusing exclusively on the New Jersey market, the platform ensures that local talent remains connected with local opportunities, fostering a more robust regional economy.

About Jersey Hired

Jersey Hired is a leading recruitment marketing and talent acquisition platform dedicated to the New Jersey business community. A subsidiary of Local Talent Group, Jersey Hired provides a suite of solutions including premium job postings, contingent search, contract and temporary staffing and the newly launched Shortlist On-Demand service.

