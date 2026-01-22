Chhattisgarh CM Orders Immediate Recruitment Of 5,000 Teachers To Tackle Shortage

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Jan 22 (IANS) In a decisive move to address the acute shortage of teachers in government schools, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday directed the immediate launch of recruitment for 5,000 teacher posts.

The announcement came during a high-level review meeting of the School Education Department held at Mahanadi Bhavan Secretariat, chaired by the Chief Minister.

Taking serious note of the prevailing teacher vacancies affecting classroom learning, Sai instructed officials to expedite the process through the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam).

The Chief Minister issued clear guidelines that the recruitment advertisement must be issued by February 2026. This timeline aims to ensure the entire selection process is completed promptly, allowing newly appointed teachers to join schools and alleviate the staffing crisis without further delay.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Teacher Recruitment Examination-2023. After detailed deliberations, it was decided not to extend the validity of the waiting list from the 2023 exam.

Government sources indicated this step would open fresh opportunities for younger aspirants and those who qualified in subsequent or fresh recruitments, promoting wider access to government jobs.

Chief Minister Sai underscored that fortifying the state's education system remains a top priority for his administration.“Strengthening education is key to building a developed Chhattisgarh,” he emphasised.

He reiterated the government's commitment to taking all necessary measures -- including swift teacher recruitments --to guarantee students receive quality education in an enabling environment.

This latest initiative aligns with the BJP-led government's broader push to fill teacher vacancies across the state.

Earlier announcements had signalled plans for up to 30,000 teacher posts in phases, with the current 5,000 forming the immediate first tranche.

The recruitment drive is expected to boost employment prospects for qualified youth while directly improving pupil-teacher ratios in government institutions.

Officials present at the meeting noted that the directions reflect the administration's resolve to resolve long-standing educational challenges expeditiously.

With the advertisement slated for release next month, preparations are underway to conduct fair and transparent examinations under Vyapam oversight.

The move has been welcomed by education stakeholders as a proactive response to teacher shortages that have impacted learning outcomes in remote and rural areas.

The government aims to ensure that schools across Chhattisgarh are adequately staffed, paving the way for enhanced academic performance and equitable access to education.