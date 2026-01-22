Davos Visit Useful To Promote Branding Of Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 22 (IANS) Andhra Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that his visit to Davos has been useful to promote branding of Andhra Pradesh on a global platform.

Winding up his visit on Thursday, he said that the World Economic Forum platform helps understand the changing trends in the global industrial sector and the perspectives of industrial giants worldwide.

The Chief Minister explained that through various meetings in the last three days, the state's achievements in key sectors such as green energy, technology, artificial intelligence, agriculture, and tourism were effectively presented.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he stated that now global corporate giants are showing increased interest in India. He expressed the view that due to youth power, effective leadership, and investor-friendly policies, opportunities for establishing companies across all sectors in India have increased significantly.

Discussions were held on the progress of the TCS Development Centre in Visakhapatnam, the proposed Quantum Valley in Amaravati, and the solar power projects proposed in Kurnool.

During the four-day Davos visit, the Chief Minister attended over 36 meetings. He participated in three meetings with representatives from Israel, the UAE, and Switzerland.

At the World Economic Forum venue, the Chief Minister met 16 global industrial leaders. He also attended more than nine sessions and meetings.

The Chief Minister stated that the World Economic Forum was instrumental in assessing the effectiveness of various policies being implemented in the state to further promote the Andhra Pradesh brand globally.

During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted closely with Telugu people living in Europe, boosting their confidence through Telugu diaspora programmes. On the sidelines of the Davos summit, he also gave exclusive interviews to national and international media organisations.