Samara Installs The First Donated Home For Wildfire Survivors In Altadena, In Partnership With Rick Caruso's Steadfast LA

ALTADENA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Samara is installing the first home donated through its partnership with Rick Caruso's Steadfast LA to support families displaced by the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. This installation marks the first in a series of homes Samara plans to deliver throughout the year. After receiving permit approval on December 19, 2025, Samara mobilized immediately, pouring the foundation the following day and installing the home 34 days later.

“Our top priority is getting families back to their lives as quickly as possible,” said Mike McNamara, CEO and co-founder of Samara.“More than 16,000 structures were destroyed in the 2025 wildfires. For many families, the path to rebuilding has been uncertain. That means moving with urgency to deliver homes built to support life for the years to come.”

This accelerated timeline reflects Samara's factory-built approach, which allowed the home to be completed off-site. Once permits were issued, the project moved directly into site work. Installing a nearly finished home significantly shortened the time between approval and delivery. Because each home is engineered by Samara and built in factories the company controls, the company can maintain a high standard of construction and durability. This approach also enables faster and more predictable installation once permits are issued. Additionally, building off-site helps relieve pressure on local labor and materials during installation.

Through its partnership with Steadfast LA, Samara is building the homes at no profit and delivering them at no cost to wildfire survivors-specifically, the company's Backyard XL models, two-bedroom, two-bath homes that will be used as primary residences. By delivering high-quality homes to homeowners who were underinsured or faced gaps in rebuilding coverage, Samara is helping families remain on their properties and continue living in the communities they've called home for years.

This installation serves as a proof point of factory-built housing's role in disaster recovery, demonstrating how homes can be delivered quickly without compromising design or quality. Built with a fire-resistant design that includes steel framing, a standing seam metal roof, and exterior wall systems tested for severe fire exposure, Samara's homes are designed to withstand wildfire conditions. The company has carefully selected materials that prioritize durability, longevity, and natural fire resistance.

The first recipients are expected to move into their new home after a few weeks of site work, with additional families expected to receive homes later this year.

About Samara

Samara is shaping a future where better homes are within reach for more people. We design and build homes that fit naturally into the Californian neighborhoods that people love. With exceptional attention to detail, our homes bring together thoughtful design, premium materials, precision engineering, and efficient construction in ways conventional builders can't. From backyard units that turn underused land into living space to micro-developments that add beautifully crafted homes where they're needed most, Samara helps homeowners, property owners and communities create more-and better-places to live. Samara is backed by Airbnb, Thrive Capital, 8VC, and other leading investors, and is based in Redwood City, CA. Learn more at samara.

About Steadfast LA

Steadfast LA, founded and led by Rick Caruso, is a civic nonprofit organization dedicated to rebuilding Los Angeles after the devastating January 2025 fires. United by resilience and a shared vision for a stronger future, the organization comprises Angelenos committed to revitalizing the Altadena, Malibu, Pasadena, and Pacific Palisades communities. The group aims to accelerate the rebuilding process with efficiency and innovation by bringing together top leaders, bold ideas, and effective solutions to get things done right and fast. Visit for more information about the organization and follow their efforts on social media: X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

