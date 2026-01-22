Wio Bank Joins NVIDIA Inception Program To Accelerate AI-Driven Banking Innovation

Wio becomes the first licensed bank in the region to join the program

Abu Dhabi, UAE –January 2026 – Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East's leading digital financial platform, has joined the NVIDIA Inception Program, a global initiative designed to help startups accelerate innovation and growth. As the first licensed bank in the region to join the program, Wio reinforces its long-term vision to deliver highly personalized, intelligent, and real-time experiences to help customers achieve their financial goals.

This strategic partnership strengthens Wio's position as an AI-native, innovation-led bank committed to embedding intelligence across every layer of its operations – from process automation and compliance to customer-facing insights and developer tools. By joining NVIDIA Inception, it gains access to cutting-edge developer resources and advanced training, accelerating its mission to redefine banking for the region's new economy.

Yannick Jannsen, Acting Chief Technology Officer at Wio Bank PJSC, commented:“For us, AI is a part of our growth story, not only for how much more we can achieve with it, but for how it helps people progress and become more empowered and in control of their finances. For us, using AI isn't a way to save costs, it's a way to better serve each customer individually, bringing better insights, creating new capabilities for our teams, and simplifying processes by removing the complexities that often hold people back from confidently reaching their financial potential.

“Joining the NVIDIA Inception Program is a pivotal step in scaling our AI capabilities and enhancing how we use them to deliver smarter lending options for SMEs and more personalized, intuitive insights for all our customers.”

Wio's AI strategy is already delivering results. Live features such as AI-powered insights on wealth portfolios to understand performance and personalized ideas to grow through Wio Invest are transforming how customers engage with their finances. Meanwhile, the bank is running a series of other AI pilots across its operations to explore new ways to support its customers, with early outcomes showing efficiency gains.

This membership in the NVIDIA Inception Program further differentiates Wio from traditional banks by embedding AI at the core of its model and aligning with a global network of innovation-led companies. It strengthens Wio's credibility across the fintech ecosystem and accelerates its delivery of next-generation financial services.

About Wio Bank PJSC:

Wio Bank PJSC, the Middle East's leading digital financial platform, is disrupting banking for individuals and businesses. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and backed by strategic investors including ADQ, Alpha Dhabi, e&, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Wio unifies digital banking through a simple to use, in-one-place, customer-centric platform, helping achieve financial goals.

For personal banking, Wio offers smart tools and insights that help users take control of their finances, enabling them to save, spend, and invest with ease. For businesses, Wio goes beyond traditional banking, providing a comprehensive digital platform designed to scale with them and simplify financial management.

As the region's leading digital financial platform, Wio delivers innovative Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and embedded finance solutions that empower people, businesses, and communities to achieve their financial goals.