MBRIF Recognises Top Student-Led Innovations In First Edition Of Innovation Trailblazers

Dubai, UAE –January 2026: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), an initiative of the Ministry of Finance to support the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE, has announced the winners of the first edition of its Innovation Trailblazers Program, a nationwide student pitching competition created to empower the next generation of young innovators and entrepreneurs.

Commenting on the announcement, Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance, Chief Innovation Officer, and the Ministry's representative at MBRIF, said:“The Innovation Trailblazers Program was created to give young innovators across the UAE a platform to be heard, challenged, and supported. The winning teams have demonstrated not only creativity, but also a strong understanding of how innovation can be translated into practical solutions with real economic and social value.”

“By engaging students at an early stage of their innovation journey, MBRIF is helping to build a pipeline of future innovators who are equipped with the skills, confidence, and ecosystem access needed to contribute meaningfully to the UAE's innovation-driven economy.”

Delivered in sponsorship by Dubai Investments and in collaboration with six leading academic institutions across the UAE – Abu Dhabi University, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Canadian University Dubai, Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, and the University of Sharjah, the program reinforced MBRIF's commitment to fostering collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector. The Innovation Trailblazers was designed to encourage students to turn bold ideas into practical solutions that address real-world challenges. Open to university students across the UAE, with the top three teams receiving cash grants of AED 30,000, AED 20,000 and AED 15,000 alongside mentorship and access to MBRIF's Mini Accelerator program.

The program attracted more than 70 applications from students representing over 20 universities across the UAE. Following an initial evaluation process, 13 shortlisted teams were selected to advance to the final stage of the competition.

The shortlisted teams took part in a preparatory workshop to strengthen their pitching skills and sharpen their ideas ahead of the final pitch day. The concluding event was hosted by the University of Sharjah, underscoring the program's focus on collaboration between academia and the wider innovation ecosystem.

During the final pitch day, shortlisted teams presented their ideas to a judging panel comprising of industry experts. The judges evaluated each pitch based on innovation, feasibility, and potential impact.



First place (AED 30,000): VIAI Technologies

Second place (AED 20,000): Munther Third place (AED 15,000): Vantage

The winning teams included:

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Head of the Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments said:“Through the association with MBRIF, Dubai Investments has had an opportunity to play an active role in enabling this journey, supporting young innovators as they translate compelling ideas into viable, high impact solutions. The quality, clarity and purpose demonstrated by the student teams reinforce the importance of nurturing youth driven innovation, and Dubai Investments is proud to stand alongside MBRIF in helping these future founders convert their vision into measurable outcomes for the UAE's sustainable, innovation led economy.”

Dr. Essam Eldin Ajami, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, expressed the University's pride in its partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund through the Innovation Trailblazers program, emphasizing that this national initiative reflects the UAE's vision of investing in human capital and building a knowledge and innovation-driven economy. He noted that the University of Sharjah, in line with its academic and research mission to create an integrated educational system that links scientific research with innovation and entrepreneurship, finds full alignment with the goals of the Innovation Trailblazers program. For this reason, the University is committed to providing an enabling environment that empowers students to turn their creative ideas into practical solutions with tangible economic and social impact. He added that the University of Sharjah is dedicated to enhancing collaboration between academic institutions, government entities, and the private sector, and looks forward to continuing this strategic partnership with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund to support the next generation of Emirati innovators who will contribute to positioning the UAE as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.