Protecting The Supply: North America's Next Generation Of Strategic Mineral Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resource Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - Global institutions forecast mineral prices to trend higher in 2026 as net-zero demand and critical supply deficits offset traditional market headwinds[1]. Supply shortages are intensifying the race for primary resources, driving capital toward catalyst-rich platforms capable of delivering geological alpha through systematic drill-bit execution[2]. This structural realignment prioritizes discovery momentum for junior miners, with GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) (OTCQB: KGFMF), Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF), Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), and Q2 Metals (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) emerging as high-signal plays where technical breakthroughs translate directly to equity re-ratings.

Institutional flows are increasingly prioritizing proven districts where bonanza-grade intercepts create asymmetric upside while gold targets $5,000 per ounce[3]. Discovery-phase assets transitioning to engineering-validated projects represent the primary valuation floor for the 2026 cycle as capital secures technical breakthroughs in fast-tracked jurisdictions[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) has confirmed a significant critical mineral discovery at its Magno Property in British Columbia, with 2025 surface assays returning values up to 334 ppm indium across high-priority zones, having identified a significant indium enrichment event in its latest announcement.

The discovery adds a strategically critical mineral component to the polymetallic system, with elevated indium values spatially restricted to the Magno and D Zones and the Kuhn and Dead Goat showings, areas characterized by zinc-rich mineralization and structurally controlled fluid pathways.

Indium is one of the most supply-constrained critical minerals designated by both the United States and Canada. Because global production is a byproduct of zinc refining, supply cannot easily scale to meet the skyrocketing demand for touchscreens, semiconductors, and advanced defense technologies. The metal plays an essential and largely non-substitutable role in touchscreens, flat-panel displays, compound semiconductors, fiber-optic communications, and thin-film solar technologies, linking indium demand directly to clean energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defense applications.

The 334 ppm indium samples at Magno are already benchmarking favorably against the Mt. Pleasant deposit in New Brunswick, which reports indicated resources in the 45 to 275 grams per tonne range. The comparison, while preliminary and non-resource in nature, validates continued evaluation of indium as a meaningful exploration vector as GoldHaven refines its understanding of the mineral system.

"The completion of this additional geochemical interpretation represents an important step in advancing the Magno Property," said Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "By applying a consistent, modern geochemical approach across the property, we were able to confirm meaningful indium enrichment and its association with zinc-rich mineralization in key zones. While Magno remains at an early stage, these results increase our understanding of the mineral system and will help guide ongoing geological interpretation and future drill targeting as we vector towards potential porphyry sources."

The indium findings build on GoldHaven's recent confirmation of anomalous tungsten mineralization at Magno, with tungsten values up to 6,550 ppm alongside bonanza silver grades reaching 2,370 grams per tonne and lead values exceeding 20%. Beyond British Columbia, the company has completed diamond drilling at its Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil and confirmed high-grade copper at Three Guardsmen.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions with multiple projects advancing simultaneously. With assay results pending from Brazil and a district-scale asset in BC, the company is positioned to capitalize on the structural demand for strategic domestic resources.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources at:



In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR) (OTCQB: KGFMF) delivered exceptional results from the Williams porphyry copper-gold system, reporting 889.35 meters of 0.47% copper equivalent from surface and 721.7 meters of 0.46% copper equivalent in recent drilling at the HWY 37 Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The drilling demonstrated continuity of grade with mineralization extending from surface bedrock to depth, including higher-grade intervals of 1.16% copper equivalent over 40.15 meters.

"The Williams drilling continues to demonstrate a well-mineralized porphyry system with copper-gold mineralization extending from surface over long intervals," said Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher Metals. "While Williams is interpreted as a satellite to a larger porphyry system at Hank, the presence of bornite and localized higher-grade intervals highlights the fertility of the broader system."

The company has received assays for diamond drill hole HW-25-011 targeting the Hank porphyry system, with results pending interpretation. Kingfisher Metals will display drill core from Williams and the new Hank discovery at the AME Roundup Core Shack in Vancouver on January 26-27.

Banyan Gold (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) identified extensive high-grade silver targets at the Powerline and Airstrip deposits within its AurMac Project in Yukon, with drilling intersecting 467 g/t silver over 15.32 meters including 1,309 g/t silver over 2.32 meters. The company reported multiple Keno-style silver mineralization zones within a northeast-trending corridor measuring over 3 kilometers wide and 2 kilometers along strike.

" Banyan has reported more than 15 successful silver vein intersections, the majority of which are located within 100 meters of surface, with six being specifically targeted," said Tara Christie, President and CEO of Banyan Gold. "This suggests the potential for a larger more continuous vein system. We have identified a N-E trending corridor that measures over 3 km wide and over 2 km along strike."

The company discovered three highly prospective silver target areas with discrete veins hosting silver mineralization associated with Fe-Carbonate, sphalerite, and galena. Banyan Gold will conduct follow-up drilling to test the extent and orientations of these structures and identify potential extensional zones.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported the highest silver grades to date from its Vortex system in Nevada, with multiple intercepts grading between 960 g/t and 1,545 g/t silver. The company intersected 26.4 meters at 565.31 g/t silver and 0.46 g/t gold in drill hole H25D-6072, expanding the Vortex system approximately 70 meters northwest and 90 meters down-dip while remaining open in all directions.

"Our 2025-2026 exploration strategy is focused on unlocking the full scale of the Vortex and Brimstone high-grade silver systems through both lateral and depth expansion - these latest impressive results clearly demonstrate there is much more potential to both systems," said Diane Garrett, President and CEO of Hycroft Mining. "Vortex and Brimstone are emerging as two high-grade silver systems of significant size and consistency – an evolution that is fundamentally reshaping Hycroft's value proposition."

The 2025-2026 exploration program comprises 14,500 meters of core drilling utilizing multiple rigs across the property. Hycroft Mining continues advancing technical studies to transition the mine into large-scale milling operations for processing sulfide ore at one of the world's largest precious metals deposits.

Q2 Metals (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) intercepted 457.4 metres of 1.65% Li2O in drill hole CS25-044 at the Cisco Lithium Project, representing the widest continuous spodumene pegmatite interval drilled by the company to date. The infill drilling program supports incorporation into the initial Mineral Resource Estimate expected in Q1 2026, with four drill rigs currently operating on the project located in Quebec's James Bay region.

"Drill hole 44 further showcases the Cisco Project as a globally significant hard rock lithium discovery," said Alicia Milne, President and CEO for Q2 Metals. "The results to date will underpin the inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate, which we expect to announce in the first quarter of 2026, as we continue to advance Cisco."

The 2025 exploration program continues with expansion and exploration drilling at the main zone, which remains open at depth and along strike. Q2 Metals maintains a 41,253 hectare project area with district-scale potential, following an initial Exploration Target estimating 215 to 329 million tonnes at grades ranging from 1.0 to 1.38% Li2O based on the first 40 holes drilled.

Article Sources:

and

CONTACT:

Equity Insider

...

(604) 999-4849

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity-Insider is wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (“MIQ”). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (“BAY”), who has been paid a fee of $75,000 for an advertising campaign. MIQ has not been paid a fee for GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns BAY. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of GoldHaven Resources Corp. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by GoldHaven Resources Corp. The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document have been reviewed and approved by two Qualified Persons (QPs). The Copeçal Technical Report identifies Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, as the Qualified Person responsible for the report. The report "GoldHaven Resources Completes Summer Exploration Programs" states that the technical information has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person and Country Manager of GoldHaven. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES CITED: