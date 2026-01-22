MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Integrated Quantum Technologies Unveils AIQu(TM) VEIL(TM), a Breakthrough Quantum-Resilient AI Infrastructure Platform Redefining Enterprise AI

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), dba Integrated Quantum Technologies ("Integrated Quantum," or the "Company"), a developer of quantum-ready AI infrastructure for global enterprises that handle highly sensitive data, today announced the unveiling of AIQuTM VEILTM (Vector-Encoded Information Layer). VEILTM is a foundational quantum-resilient AI infrastructure technology purpose-built to enable enterprises to use and scale artificial intelligence while protecting regulated, sensitive, and proprietary data-without compromising performance, accuracy, or operational efficiency.

Integrated Quantum Technologies unveils AIQuTM VEILTM, a quantum-resilient AI infrastructure platform that enables enterprises to deploy and scale AI without exposing regulated, sensitive, or proprietary data, while maintaining enterprise-grade performance and scalability.

Vector-Encoded Information Layer (VEILTM) uses proprietary Informationally Compressive Anonymization (ICATM), which allows AI models to operate entirely on anonymized, compressed data with superior downstream speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Enterprises can deploy AI models that operate entirely on compressed, information-theoretically anonymized data, enabling organizations to have privacy-preserving ML deployments without sacrificing accuracy, speed, or scalability, enabled by proprietary data processing that occurs before information ever enters the AI pipeline. Positions Integrated Quantum Technologies at the forefront of quantum AI infrastructure, addressing critical enterprise challenges including data protection, regulatory compliance, multinational deployment complexity, and long-term security, now and in the quantum era.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, enterprises face mounting challenges related to data protection, regulatory compliance, and long-term security. These challenges are magnified for multinational organizations that must deploy redundant, regionally-pinned AI and ML instances in multiple jurisdictions, resulting in fragmented architectures, model version drift, duplicated infrastructure, and rising operational complexity. At the same time, today's security and privacy standards impose significant performance penalties, making them impractical for real-world enterprise AI at scale.

"Enterprises are eager to adopt AI, but the reality is that today's infrastructure was never designed for the regulatory, security, and multinational complexity they now face," said Alan Guibord, CEO and Chairman of Integrated Quantum Technologies. "AIQuTM VEILTM represents a foundational leap forward-one that allows organizations to deploy AI without exposing their most valuable data. We believe this technology positions IQT as a leader in the emerging Quantum AI Infrastructure category and has the potential to reshape how AI is deployed across industries."

Jeremy Samuelson, EVP of AI and Innovation, added, "After working inside large enterprises, it became clear that existing approaches simply don't solve the real problems-whether it's data protection, model sprawl, or performance degradation. VEIL was built to eliminate those constraints entirely. By replacing the traditional AI pipeline with infrastructure that only ever ingests and processes mathematically anonymized data, we're enabling a new generation of AI systems that are both practical and secure at scale. This is what enterprises have been missing."

Born from Enterprise Reality, Not Theory

AIQuTM VEILTM was conceived and developed by former Equifax leader Jeremy Samuelson, EVP of AI and Innovation, following years of hands-on experience designing and deploying AI and machine learning (ML) systems within large enterprise environments. Through this work, Samuelson recognized a consistent and systemic issue. Enterprises depend on ML to generate competitive insight, automate decisions, and optimize operations, yet data protection in ML pipelines remains an afterthought within the vast majority of organizations. Meanwhile, attackers are continuing to become increasingly sophisticated, exposing more attack surfaces within ML deployments. Regardless of regulatory requirements, enterprise data are inherently proprietary, and existing AI architectures expose data to unacceptable risk. As a result, organizations face mounting regulatory hurdles, operational inefficiencies, and scalability constraints, leaving them without practical ways to deploy AI safely, efficiently, and consistently at enterprise scale.

Over nearly three years of focused development, Samuelson architected VEIL, a new infrastructure layer designed to eliminate these constraints entirely by reimagining how data are handled within AI pipelines from first principles rather than relying on incremental or academic approaches.

How AIQuTM VEILTM Works

Unlike conventional AI architectures, which rely on direct access to raw or minimally processed data, or in many cases, manually anonymized data which have been stripped of important signals, AIQuTM VEILTM fundamentally changes how data enter and moves through AI systems.

VEILTM transforms data using a proprietary Informationally Compressive Anonymization (ICATM) process. Through ICA, data are anonymized and compressed into vectorized representations before ever entering the AI or ML pipeline. As a result, raw data are never exposed, processed, or retained within the system.

This represents a new class of AI infrastructure, enabling:



AI and ML pipelines with zero raw data exposure

Global single-instance deployment without duplicative infrastructure or version drift

Superior downstream performance, including speed, accuracy, and data efficiency

Reduced regulatory and compliance friction across jurisdictions, including requirements under frameworks such as HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, CPRA, and other data protection and privacy regimes Native resilience against future quantum-era threats, since even computationally unbounded attackers can't extract information that is simply not present.

Why AIQuTM VEILTM Is Revolutionary

Existing privacy-preserving approaches such as homomorphic encryption and differential privacy, both recognized standards by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), are widely regarded as impractical for enterprise-scale AI. While theoretically sound, these methods are computationally intensive, difficult to deploy, and introduce severe downstream performance degradation, limiting their adoption in real-world systems.

AIQuTM VEILTM takes a fundamentally different approach.

VEILTM is not a traditional encryption method. Instead, it introduces a new form of data protection that combines proprietary anonymization with compression through ICA, enabling unprecedented gains in performance and efficiency. By embedding data protection directly into the infrastructure layer, VEILTM eliminates the trade-offs that have historically forced enterprises to choose between privacy, security, and performance.

Management believes this is the first time anonymization and compression have been unified to such great effect, creating a new standard for AI data handling-one that is both enterprise-ready and future-proof.

Positioning for the Quantum AI Era

AIQuTM VEILTM is designed from the ground up to be quantum-resilient, positioning Integrated Quantum Technologies at the forefront of quantum AI infrastructure. As quantum computing advances threaten conventional data protection methods, VEILTM provides enterprises with a path forward that does not rely on brittle or compute-heavy techniques.

The Company believes AIQuTM will serve as its long-term platform, with VEILTM as a core infrastructure layer supporting future products, partnerships, and industry-specific solutions across highly regulated and data-sensitive sectors.

Broad Market Implications

With AIQuTM VEILTM, Integrated Quantum Technologies believes industries such as financial services, healthcare, government, defense, energy, and critical infrastructure can revisit AI adoption with a fresh lens-unlocking capabilities that were previously constrained by privacy, compliance, and security concerns, and limited by the trade-offs they were forced to make to address these concerns.

The Company believes this infrastructure-level innovation has the potential to solve some of the most persistent challenges in AI and computing, while establishing a new benchmark for how data are handled in intelligent systems.

About Integrated Quantum Technologies

Integrated Quantum Technologies is building quantum-ready infrastructure to help secure and scale artificial intelligence. The Company's AIQuTM platform underpins its product strategy for privacy-preserving and resilient AI systems and VEILTM is its first product, designed to protect sensitive AI data and workflows in enterprise environments. IQT's proprietary technologies address the threats of emerging post-quantum security risks, increasing compute demands, and the complexity of deploying AI at scale. To learn more information, visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

