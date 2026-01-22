Zenatech Progresses Its Proprietary Quantum Computing Hardware Platform For Defense, Homeland Security And Government Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, provides a progress update on its initiative to build a proprietary quantum computer hardware platform to enable powerful and secure AI autonomy solutions for US Defense, Homeland Security and Government Applications. The company has identified core technology requirements and vendors and is currently engaged in procuring key components for the assembly of its first quantum computer prototype model. The company currently expects to have the five qubi quantum prototype complete and be operational later in 2026. The hardware is expected to be a scalable computing platform designed to process and analyze large, complex datasets including those generated by the company's ZenaDrone drones and drone swarms, providing real-time actionable insights and decision-support for military and government applications.

“Creating our own quantum computer prototype is an important foundational step in having a vertically integrated platform designed to handle the massive volumes of data generated by our drone systems and to support mission-critical intelligence capabilities that modern defense forces demand,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“We are building a technology platform to strengthen autonomous operations in contested environments, enhancing security and resilience, as well as to position ZenaTech for larger, long-term defense opportunities that align with global defense priorities.”

The quantum computing prototype platform is also intended to support advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications across the company's R&D portfolio. These include the Eagle Eye project focused on advanced AI defense applications operating through Zena AI, the company's advanced AI hub located in Baton Rouge; Clear Skies, its project for advanced weather forecasting and wildfire management; and Sky Traffic, a project focused on advanced traffic management.

AI Autonomous Drones play a vital role in defense ISR (Inspection, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) missions, providing rapid and safe situational awareness. Applications include persistent surveillance of borders, bases, and coastlines; reconnaissance of hazardous or hard-to-reach areas using single drones or coordinated swarms; automated detection and tracking of threats such as vehicles, vessels, or troop movements; enabling commanders to swiftly identify and prioritize targets; and post-mission analysis to assess changes. Leveraging quantum computing, the company is working towards enhancing the ability to process and analyze complex, large-scale datasets in real time, improving threat detection, operational insight, and decision-support in dynamic defense environments.

Quantum computing is an emerging field of cutting-edge computer science, harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the capabilities of even the most powerful classical computers. Quantum enables the processing of massively complex mathematical problems and real-time data sets such as data collected from drone swarm sensors, at orders of magnitude faster speeds.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for commercial, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

