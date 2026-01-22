403
Trump announces, signs 'Board of Peace' charter in Davos
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to formally announce and sign the charter of the “Board of Peace” during a ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, scheduled to begin at 0930 GMT.
Originally designed to oversee the Gaza ceasefire and post-war reconstruction, the initiative has expanded into a broader international conflict-mediation body, with dozens of countries invited to participate. According to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, more than 20 nations have already accepted the invitation. “I think we have north of 20, maybe 25 world leaders who have already accepted,” he said in an interview.
Countries confirmed to join include Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Egypt, as well as NATO members Türkiye and Hungary. Other participants include Morocco, Pakistan, Indonesia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Belarus.
The White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace last week alongside the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies intended to manage Gaza during its transitional phase.
The establishment of the board coincides with phase two of a ceasefire agreement that halted Israel’s military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in more than 71,000 deaths and over 171,000 injuries since October 2023. The board, expected to have Trump as a lifetime chairman, will operate as an international peacebuilding organization with a mandate extending beyond Gaza.
