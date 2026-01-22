403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO chief vows to block Russian, Chinese access to Greenland
(MENAFN) NATO will act to prevent Russia and China from gaining economic or military footholds in Greenland, the alliance’s secretary general said Thursday, underscoring the Arctic’s growing strategic importance.
Speaking at a Ukraine-focused sideline event during an international economic forum in Davos, the NATO chief emphasized that Greenland and the wider Arctic region are central to the alliance’s long-term security planning.
Addressing Greenland directly, he said, “we will ensure that the Chinese and the Russians will not gain access” to the island’s economy or military sphere. He added that future discussions would build on earlier talks held last Wednesday between senior US officials and representatives from Denmark, according to statements made at the event.
The secretary general stressed that protecting Greenland is part of a broader effort to secure the High North. He said the seven Arctic countries — the United States, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Finland and Norway — must act together to shield the region from growing Russian and Chinese influence.
He made clear that the issue extends beyond Greenland alone. “Of course, all of this is not about Greenland or the Arctic. First of all, this is about how we can protect ourselves against our adversaries. Our main adversary is Russia, and of course, we see China massively building up,” he said.
The NATO chief also met with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday on the sidelines of the forum, amid heightened tensions between Europe and the United States over Greenland.
The meeting was described as “a very productive meeting,” according to official comments.
Following the talks, Trump said on his social media platform that a framework had been established for a possible agreement related to Greenland and the wider Arctic region.
Speaking at a Ukraine-focused sideline event during an international economic forum in Davos, the NATO chief emphasized that Greenland and the wider Arctic region are central to the alliance’s long-term security planning.
Addressing Greenland directly, he said, “we will ensure that the Chinese and the Russians will not gain access” to the island’s economy or military sphere. He added that future discussions would build on earlier talks held last Wednesday between senior US officials and representatives from Denmark, according to statements made at the event.
The secretary general stressed that protecting Greenland is part of a broader effort to secure the High North. He said the seven Arctic countries — the United States, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Finland and Norway — must act together to shield the region from growing Russian and Chinese influence.
He made clear that the issue extends beyond Greenland alone. “Of course, all of this is not about Greenland or the Arctic. First of all, this is about how we can protect ourselves against our adversaries. Our main adversary is Russia, and of course, we see China massively building up,” he said.
The NATO chief also met with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday on the sidelines of the forum, amid heightened tensions between Europe and the United States over Greenland.
The meeting was described as “a very productive meeting,” according to official comments.
Following the talks, Trump said on his social media platform that a framework had been established for a possible agreement related to Greenland and the wider Arctic region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment