Rentredi Expands Its Accounting Suite With Smarter Tax-Ready Tracking

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi, the fastest-growing property management software for smart real estate investors, today announced an expansion of its Accounting Suite bank feed integrations, bulk receipt uploads, receipt itemization, and mileage tracking, giving landlords practical tools to stay organized as their rental businesses grow.

The previous launch of the RentRedi Accounting Suite featured a set of financial tools that gives independent landlords access to expense tracking, Profit & Loss documentation, Schedule E summaries, and AI-powered receipt capture directly in the RentRedi app.

“RentRedi's expanded Accounting experience gives landlords an even easier way to have their rental finances tracked for them,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone.“Our Accounting Suite eliminates manual work and gives a clear picture of your finances by capturing expenses as they happen, using AI categorization, and keeping records organized and complete throughout the year to make tax season a breeze.”

Linking Bank Accounts Automatically Capture Expenses as They Happen

Staying organized is easier when expenses are captured consistently. With RentRedi's Expense Tracking Bank Feed integration, landlords can securely link a bank account and automatically pull debit transactions into their expense workflow for categorization as they occur.

Rather than setting aside time to manually reconstruct spending, landlords can review transactions regularly and assign them appropriately. This includes the ability to choose the date to start the sync, and exclude, edit or delete any of the expenses that get pulled into the area.

The Expense Tracking Bank Feed integration enables rental owners to:



Review incoming transactions in one place

Assign expenses to the correct property Confirm or adjust Schedule E categories before finalizing



This workflow helps landlords maintain up-to-date records throughout the year, supporting smoother reporting when tax season arrives.

Bulk Receipts Upload Helps Landlords Stay Current (or Get Fully Caught Up)

For landlords who want to start the year with everything in order, or keep pace as the year unfolds, RentRedi offers the ability to perform bulk receipt uploads. Multiple receipts, or entire folders, can be uploaded at once.

Once the receipts are uploaded, RentRedi's AI automatically:



Extracts key details from each receipt

Applies consistent categorization Populates expense tracking and Schedule E records



This makes it easier to keep records complete without interrupting day-to-day operations.

Receipt Itemization Splits Expenses Clearly Between Different Rental Properties

There are many instances when rental owners make purchases that support more than one property. When this happens, Receipt Itemization is important, allowing landlords to divide a single receipt into multiple line items and assign each portion to the appropriate property and expense category.

This added precision supports:



Clearer property-level records

More accurate Schedule E summaries Greater confidence when sharing documentation with an accountant



Itemization ensures expenses reflect how they were actually incurred.

Mileage Tracking Enables Logging Travel Deductions in Real Time

Mileage tracking is now part of RentRedi's accounting tools, allowing landlords to log deductible business miles in real time.

By capturing mileage as rental-related travel happens, landlords can:

Maintain organized mileage records

Retain documentation for tax preparation

Reduce the need for end-of-year backtracking



Mileage tracking fits naturally into everyday rental activity, supporting consistent recordkeeping. View this video to learn more about RentRedi's Mileage Tracking feature:

Designed to Support Year-Round Organization and Tax Readiness

Together, these enhancements help landlords move through the year with clearer records and fewer surprises. By combining automated imports, AI-assisted receipt handling, and flexible categorization tools, RentRedi continues to support landlords who want to manage their rental finances with confidence and consistency.

Available Now in the RentRedi Landlord App

Expanded Accounting Suite features include:

Bank Feed integration for automatic expense imports

Bulk receipt uploads with AI-powered extraction

Receipt itemization across properties and Schedule E categories

Mileage tracking for deductible rental-related travel

Automatic integration with existing rent collection and accounting data



These updates enhance previously released Accounting Suite features, including:

Dedicated Expense Tracking navigation item

Global search access

AI-powered receipt scanning and data extraction

Ability to book expenses by property and Schedule E category

Profit & Loss statements (property-level + portfolio total)

Schedule E summary reports for tax preparation

Automatic integration with rent collection and deposit dashboards (no setup required)



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How does the Bank Feed integration support tax preparation?

A: It helps landlords keep expense records current throughout the year, making tax preparation more straightforward and organized.

Q: Can I upload multiple receipts at once?

A: Yes. Landlords can upload multiple receipts or folders, and RentRedi's AI will extract and categorize each expense.

Q: What is receipt itemization used for?

A: It allows landlords to accurately split expenses across properties or categories so records reflect real usage.

Q: Does the AI automatically categorize my expenses?

A: The AI extracts key details from each receipt image and automatically categorizes it by property or Schedule E expense type. Landlords can change how the expense is categorized.

Q: Can I edit entries after uploading a receipt?

A: Yes. Landlords can review and update entries in the Expense Tracking hub, including categories, amounts, and property assignments.

Q: Can I export my data?

A: Yes. Landlords can export accounting data from RentRedi to provide expense details, P&L statements, and Schedule E summaries to their accountant.

Q: Why track mileage in real time?

A: Real-time mileage tracking helps landlords maintain complete records and feel prepared when organizing tax documentation.

Q: What else is included in the RentRedi Accounting Suite?

A: The feature set also includes AI-powered receipt capture, an expense hub accessible through the new navigation item and global search, Profit & Loss statements for each property and the full portfolio, and Schedule E summaries for tax preparation.

Q: Do I need separate accounting software?

A: Most landlords won't. Expense tracking, P&L documentation, and Schedule E summaries are all built into RentRedi and aligned with rent collection data already in the app.

Q: Where do I find the new Expense Tracking features?

A: The Expense Tracking section appears in the app's main navigation, through the“create new” button, and can also be found using global search.

Q: How does this connect with rent collection?

A: Income recorded in your rent collection and deposit dashboards flows into the same financial views used for P&L and year-end summaries.

Q: Is the Schedule E summary the same as filing taxes?

A: No. The Schedule E summary organizes information needed for tax preparation, but landlords still file their tax return separately.

Q: Are all these features included in my current subscription?

A: Yes. All accounting features are included for landlords using RentRedi.

For more information, visit RentRedi Accounting.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is a comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for savvy landlords and investors. It helps people rent smarter by providing the tools and intelligence to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, it's an all-in-one web and mobile app that streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, and accounting, while tenants enjoy features like online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, and 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven PropTech leader, recognized by the Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, and HousingWire's Tech100. With more than $33 billion in assets under management and nearly 300,000 landlords and tenants using its platform, RentRedi partners with leading technology providers including Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. Learn more at.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

