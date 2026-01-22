Transom Acquires Wellbiz Brands, A Leading Beauty & Wellness Franchisor Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”), a Los Angeles–based private equity firm specializing in operational transformation, today announced the completion of its acquisition of WellBiz Brands, Inc. (“WellBiz” or the“Company”), a leading beauty and wellness franchisor platform, composed of five well-known brands delivering recurring, membership-based services that promote health, beauty, and wellbeing. The partnership brings new investment and deep operational expertise to accelerate WellBiz's growth, improve profitability, enhance franchisee support, and further strengthen its franchisee system.

Headquartered in Denver, WellBiz is a category-leading, experience-based franchisor with more than 700 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The Company's diversified portfolio includes iconic brands such as Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Fitness Together®, and Radiant Waxing®. WellBiz's cross-brand digital marketing platform drives effective membership acquisition and engagement, and supply chain management, e-commerce, and product innovation expertise provides franchisees with a meaningful competitive advantage.

“WellBiz represents a highly attractive franchise platform with strong brands, loyal members, and a scalable business model,” said Conor Davenport, Managing Director at Transom.“The team has made meaningful progress towards strengthening the organization, driving innovation, and positioning the business for its next phase of growth. We see significant opportunity to build on this foundation and leverage our hands-on operational approach to support franchisee success and unit count growth across the system.”

Since joining WellBiz in March 2024, CEO Amanda Clark has led initiatives to strengthen WellBiz's leadership, drive same-store sales growth, enhance the franchisee proposition, and innovate across the portfolio, helping position the Company for sustained growth and improved performance.

“We are excited to partner with Transom as we continue building the WellBiz platform by setting high standards in wellness franchising,” said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz.“We've been very focused on strengthening the foundation of the business, supporting our franchisee partners, and elevating the experiences we deliver to our members and guests. Transom's operational and collaborative approach makes them an ideal partner in executing our long-term strategy. Together with Transom, WellBiz is well positioned to continue its momentum with existing and new franchisees, and to enhance the guest experience through high-quality service and operational excellence.”

For over 18 years, Transom's deep operational expertise and hands-on approach to partnering with companies across sectors, including consumer services and products, specialty distribution, industrials, and building products, have helped drive value creation across its portfolio.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Transom in connection with the transaction. North Point Mergers & Acquisitions and Boxwood Partners served as financial advisors to WellBiz and Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP served as legal advisor to WellBiz.

About WellBiz Brands

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the preeminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Fitness Together® and Radiant Waxing®. The Company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONETM system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The Company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others.

For more information, visit

About Transom Capital Group

Transom is a leading operationally focused private equity firm that thrives in complexity, specializing in identifying and unlocking value in the middle market. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Transom has established a strong track record across various economic cycles by employing a time-tested, operationally intensive strategy to drive transformative outcomes. Transom's expertise spans corporate carve-outs, lender-owned businesses, and other complex situations requiring speed, flexibility, and precision. Supported by a large in-house operations team, Transom delivers tailored solutions backed with functional expertise to help companies unlock their full potential.

Transom's sector-flexible approach is grounded in pattern recognition, value creation, and disciplined execution. The firm provides not only capital, but also the tools, insights, and operational capabilities necessary to accelerate performance and create long-term value.

For more information, visit

