Denmark is in stronger position on sovereignty after Rutte-Trump meeting
(MENAFN) Denmark believes it is now in a stronger position regarding sovereignty issues within the kingdom following talks between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump, the country’s defense minister said Thursday.
Commenting after the meeting, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Denmark’s stance remains firm. “We have a clear red line. We will not relinquish sovereignty over parts of the Kingdom,” he wrote on a US-based social media platform.
He acknowledged that discussions with Washington are likely to remain challenging but said recent developments have shifted the situation in Denmark’s favor. “There will undoubtedly be more difficult conversations with the Americans, but following Wednesday's meeting between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Donald Trump, we are in a much better position today than we were yesterday. I am very pleased about that,” he said.
Poulsen also said he held several follow-up discussions with Rutte on Wednesday evening after the NATO chief’s meeting with Trump.
Reflecting on an earlier meeting in Brussels with Rutte and Greenland’s foreign minister on Jan. 19, Poulsen said Danish officials clearly outlined their boundaries. “We told Mark Rutte about the Kingdom's red lines, and I believe our meeting was very useful for Rutte in terms of understanding the Kingdom's position,” he said.
The defense minister emphasized that while Rutte does not negotiate on behalf of Denmark or Greenland, he has “worked loyally for unity in NATO.” Poulsen also welcomed the alliance’s plans to enhance security in and around the Arctic region.
Rutte and Trump met on the sidelines of an international economic forum amid rising tensions between Europe and the United States over Greenland. The meeting was described as “a very productive meeting,” according to officials.
Afterward, Trump said on his social media platform that a framework had been set for a possible agreement involving Greenland and the wider Arctic area.
