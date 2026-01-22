Qatar Freight And Logistics Market Analysis & Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031: E-Commerce Surge Sparks Last-Mile Delivery Innovations In Qatar, Driving Total Revenues To USD 14 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include capacity upgrades at Hamad Port and Airport, bolstering transshipment and e-commerce logistics. Rising maritime demand from LNG expansion and a surge in e-commerce drive growth.

The Qatar freight and logistics market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 10.14 billion in 2025 to USD 10.7 billion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 13.98 billion by 2031. This rise, driven by a 5.5% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, is underpinned by strategic infrastructure upgrades, free-zone incentives, and sustained government investment in line with National Vision 2030.

Major developments at Hamad Port and Hamad International Airport are pivotal, providing increased capacity and efficiency. LNG carrier orders, linked to the North Field expansion, boost maritime demand, while e-commerce growth enhances express and last-mile services. Technology, particularly through the Al Nadeeb 2.0 platform and AI integration, reduces clearance times and operating costs, establishing Doha as a high-efficiency hub within the Gulf supply chain.

This Qatar Freight and Logistics Market report covers various industries, including Agriculture, Construction, Manufacturing, and more, segmented by logistics functions like CEP, Freight Forwarding, and Warehousing. The report provides detailed forecasts and analysis.

Key Trends and Insights

Under the Qatar National Vision 2030, infrastructure projects are rapidly increasing logistics demand. The USD 1.2 billion expansion at Hamad International Airport is set to elevate cargo handling capacity significantly. Additionally, the Qatar Airways Cargo facility for animals positions Doha as a key center for equine and livestock transport. Free-zones at Ras Bufontas and Umm Alhoul aim to optimize logistics with warehousing and manufacturing, aided by AI partnerships to enhance efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Hamad Port's expansion to 12 million TEU by 2025 will provide a significant transshipment advantage, supporting regional logistics. The port's efficiency is complemented by value-added logistics services near free-zones, benefitting from Gulf Warehousing Company's solar initiatives. Furthermore, increased LNG export volumes ensure long-term demand stability, mitigating cyclical shipping fluctuations.

Challenges persist, such as high domestic trucking costs due to fuel-subsidy reforms and visa rules impacting driver availability and wages. Such pressures are prompting a shift towards sea-air pipelines for more cost-effective distribution.

Market Segments

The manufacturing sector accounted for 25.40% of the 2025 revenue share, driven by petrochemical and downstream plastic industries. Wholesale and retail are expected to grow rapidly at a 6.05% CAGR from 2026 to 2031 due to increasing consumer demands and tourist influx, necessitating advanced warehousing solutions.

Freight Transport remains dominant, comprising 58.62% of the 2025 revenue, facilitated by the bulk movement of goods through Hamad Port and enhanced by digital innovations. Meanwhile, the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) segment is set to grow at a 6.45% CAGR, fueled by e-commerce and evolving consumer preferences.

