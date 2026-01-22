Polyoxymethylene Market Size Projected At 1.80 Million Tons By 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the Polyoxymethylene market include rising demand through automotive lightweighting, electronics miniaturization, and a shift to plastics for precision machinery. Sustainability drives growth for recycled and low-formaldehyde variants. Asia-Pacific leads due to integrated supply chains and high demand.

The Polyoxymethylene market is poised for robust growth, with its size projected to reach 1.80 million tons in 2026, escalating from 1.72 million tons in 2025. By 2031, the market is expected to expand to 2.27 million tons, growing at a CAGR of 4.71% between 2026 and 2031.

The burgeoning demand is fueled by automotive lightweighting initiatives, advances in electronics miniaturization, and a shift from metal to plastic in precision machinery. Stricter vehicle emission regulations across the European Union, China, and the United States propel the adoption of stable engineering resins. OEMs are increasingly designing single-material modules to simplify recycling, which enhances the preference for acetal copolymers. Manufacturers are responding to sustainability demands by developing low-formaldehyde and recycled-content grades that meet regulatory standards without compromising on performance. Asian producers leverage methanol supply and proximity to converters for cost advantages, while Western suppliers focus on specialty formulations for EV interiors and semiconductor applications.

Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market Trends and Insights

Automotive Lightweighting Boom

Automotive manufacturers are adopting acetal copolymers to lower vehicle weight while maintaining structural integrity in components like fuel modules and transmission parts. The average car incorporated 8-10 lb of POM in 2024, a number increasing with the advent of new battery-electric models. EV systems boost POM's resistance under heat cycling conditions, contributing to its use in thinner-walled parts. Sliding assemblies utilize POM gears to achieve noise and vibration standards. Lightweight, multifunctional modules further streamline automotive disassembly. With 31.05% of 2024 demand linked to automotive, the polymer's significance in mobility solutions is evident.

Miniaturization in Electrical and Electronics

As technological devices continue to scale down, POM's dimensional stability becomes crucial in ensuring precision and function. The polymer's low moisture uptake and electrostatic-dissipative properties prove valuable in chip-handling and camera modules. The rapid rise in IoT devices boosts demand for acetal copolymers across Asia-Pacific manufacturing hubs.

Competition from Bio-based and High-Performance Plastics

Pressure to achieve sustainability targets pushes OEMs to explore alternatives like cellulose-reinforced acetal and fully bio-derived polyamides. In aerospace, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) offers a high-temperature solution despite cost challenges. European regulations that favor eco-friendly formulations impact sourcing decisions as OEMs strive for greener alternatives where feasible.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:



Metal-to-Plastic Shift in Industrial Machinery

Manufacturing Expansion in Asia-Pacific Raw-Material Price Volatility and Trade Barriers

Segment Analysis

In 2025, the sheet segment represented 64.78% of global POM consumption, reflecting widespread adoption in automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors. With a CAGR of 5.05% projected through 2031, advancements in extrusion processes improve sheet precision and formability. Rod and tube forms cater to niche markets requiring tight tolerances. The "others" category-including injection-molded components-may see growth due to additive manufacturing innovations.

Geography Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region led 2025 shipments with 66.70%, driven by integrated supply chains. The Middle East and Africa are on a fast growth trajectory, supported by stable feedstock supplies and strategic geographic positioning. North America and Europe excel in developing low-formaldehyde and recycled-content variants, while South America benefits from automotive sector investments. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to sustain its market dominance.

List of companies covered in this report:



Celanese Corporation

China BlueChemical Ltd.

Delrin USA, LLC

Henan Energy and Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Kolon BASF innoPOM, Inc.

Korea Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. (Daicel Group)

SABIC Yuntianhua Group Co., Ltd.

