Russia says ties with Cuba strengthen amid geopolitical tensions
(MENAFN) Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev says Moscow’s relationship with Cuba grows stronger despite the “turbulent geopolitical situation” surrounding the Caribbean nation.
Kolokoltsev made the remarks during an official visit to Havana, where he met Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel. “The Russian minister expressed the opinion that, despite the current turbulent geopolitical situation, ties between Russia and Cuba are becoming increasingly stronger and more reliable,” his spokesperson Irina Volk said on Telegram.
He also extended condolences over the deaths of Cuban military officers during the US military operation in Venezuela on Jan. 3, which resulted in President Nicolas Maduro’s capture, emphasizing Russia’s opposition to interference in other states’ affairs.
Kolokoltsev noted that Cuba’s 2025 accession to BRICS as a partner state enhances coordination between the two countries within multilateral frameworks. He expressed confidence that cooperation with Havana will expand across all areas of mutual interest.
The minister additionally met with his Cuban counterpart Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, following comments by President Vladimir Putin last week reaffirming Russia’s solidarity with Cuba’s sovereignty and independence.
