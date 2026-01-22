MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the GCC air freight transport market include capitalizing on expanding cross-border e-commerce, leveraging national infrastructure investments, and enhancing cold-chain logistics for pharmaceuticals. Carriers should navigate volatile jet-fuel prices and increase main-deck capacity to maintain competitive advantage.

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Air Freight Transport - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The GCC Air Freight Transport Market is poised for substantial growth, with its size estimated at USD 19.39 billion in 2026, up from USD 18.06 billion in 2025, and projected to reach USD 27.65 billion by 2031, reflecting a 7.35% CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

This expansion is influenced by national vision initiatives that channel unprecedented infrastructure investment into airports, enhancing the region's connectivity amid rising cross-border e-commerce volumes. The GCC's strategic location as a hub linking Asia, Europe, and Africa, combined with increasing cargo digitization and new freighter orders, supports continued momentum. Further, specialized cold-chain corridors for pharmaceuticals and perishables bolster growth. Intensified competition sees incumbents increasing main-deck capacity and digital booking links, while secondary airports develop niche roles via cargo-village projects and express parcel handling. However, fluctuating jet-fuel prices and sporadic geopolitical airspace closures present headwinds, affecting yield management and schedule reliability.

GCC Air Freight Transport Market Trends and Insights Boom in Cross-Border E-Commerce

The rise of cross-border e-commerce is reshaping shipment profiles with the GCC's e-commerce market projected to reach USD 49.78 billion by 2027, growing at an 11% annual pace. The ubiquity of smartphone usage among a tech-savvy young population fuels this growth. Initiatives like Cainiao's 2025 pan-GCC network aim to enable swift two-day deliveries. Airlines, in response, are launching consumer-centric products like Emirates Delivers, highlighted in Saudi Arabia in 2024. The increase in small parcel shipments is driving demand for belly-hold capacity, while peak seasons push carriers to incorporate dedicated freighters. Integrated payment and tracking systems reduce booking lead times, making e-commerce a significant driver of cargo demand.

Vision 2030/2050 Logistics Capex Wave

Saudi Arabia has allocated USD 266 billion to develop 59 logistics centers over 100 million square meters and expand Riyadh's airport by 2030. Parallel developments in Qatar and the UAE, like new concourses at Hamad International, complement a regional capacity surge. These initiatives facilitate freight forwarders' multi-hub routings, optimizing load consolidations and transit reductions. The entry of Riyadh Air, having received its Air Operator Certificate in April 2025, adds competitive dynamics. The ongoing capex wave is poised to lift throughput limits, offering airlines strategic night-time cargo slots.

Volatile Jet-Fuel Surcharges

With jet-fuel prices averaging USD 87 per barrel in 2025, accounting for nearly 30% of operating costs, airlines face financial volatility. While dynamic surcharge mechanisms help mitigate price shifts, they risk impacting volume. Airlines are adopting hedging strategies and winglet retrofits to reduce fuel consumption, as sustainability pressures inch them towards more expensive SAF blends. Emirates has established a USD 200 million sustainability fund alongside multi-year SAF commitments, aiming to counter fuel volatility while enhancing its environmental profile. Despite these strategies, the persistent volatility of the oil market remains an immediate profit challenge.

Other drivers and constraints examined in the detailed report include:



Geo-Strategic Asia-Europe-Africa Hub Role

Pharma & Perishables Corridor Accreditations Geopolitical Air-Space Closures

Segment Analysis

International routes, representing 80.45% of 2025 tonnage, underscore the GCC air freight transport market's position as a pivotal trans-shipment link rather than a standalone consumption market. Benefiting from hub-and-spoke logistics, the sector facilitates the consolidation of Asian cargo for subsequent transport to Europe and Africa. Initiatives like Saudia Cargo's "Landing in China in 24" illustrate this strategy's application in meeting exporter demands. Meanwhile, domestic cargo growth is expected to achieve a 4.65% CAGR by 2031, driven by Saudi industrial zones and logistics infrastructure development in the UAE's northern emirates, enhancing intra-city transport.

Belly-hold capacity constituted 66.20% of value in 2025, with passenger networks offering cost-effective widebody frequency. Gulf super-connectors, through high seat-density flights, maximize cargo capacity in belly holds, meeting the demands of small-parcel e-commerce. Nonetheless, complexities of special cargo and peak-season challenges drive a shift towards purpose-built freighters. Emirates' USD 1 billion investment in five 777Fs, expected between 2025-26, aims to boost main-deck capacity by 30%. Concurrently, Gulf Air's order for twelve 787s intends to enhance belly capacity while maintaining operational flexibility.

Expanding freighter fleets diversify revenue sources and alleviate passenger-cycle disruptions, allowing airlines to secure long-term contracts for pharmaceuticals and oversized industrial freight. However, adopting dual operations increases training and maintenance costs. ICAO's updated dangerous-goods guidelines require operator-specific training, raising compliance expenses but favoring large-scale operators with in-house training facilities. Over 2026-2031, freighter market share within the GCC air freight transport sector is anticipated to rise, as e-commerce consolidators seek block space charters on major routes.

The GCC Air Freight Transport Market Report is Segmented by Destination (Domestic and International), Carrier Type (Belly Cargo and Freighter), Cargo Type (General Cargo and Special Cargo), End-User Industry (E-Commerce & Retail, Manufacturing & Automotive, High-Tech & Electronics, and More), and Country (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman). The Market Forecasts are Presented in Terms of Value (USD).

List of companies covered in this report:



Emirates SkyCargo

Qatar Airways Cargo

Saudia Cargo

Etihad Cargo

Jazeera Airways Cargo

Maximus Air

Gulf Air Cargo

Oman Air Cargo

Bahrain Air Cargo

Air Charter Service

Chapman-Freeborn

Turkish Cargo

Kuwait Airways Cargo

Texel Air

EGYPTAIR

Royal Jordanian Cargo

Middle East Airlines (MEA) Cargo

Silk Way West Airlines

Cathay Cargo Cargolux

