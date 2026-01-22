Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Denmark refuses transfer Greenland’s sovereignty to US

Denmark refuses transfer Greenland’s sovereignty to US


2026-01-22 03:33:52
(MENAFN) Denmark on Wednesday firmly rejected any negotiations or plans to transfer Greenland’s sovereignty to the United States.

After a meeting of Denmark’s Foreign Policy Committee in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen welcomed US President Donald Trump’s assurances at the World Economic Forum in Davos that military force would not be used, but stressed that the proposal itself remains unacceptable.

Rasmussen noted that Trump’s comments indicated the US president’s ongoing interest in acquiring Greenland, despite his claim that Washington alone can defend and develop the Arctic territory. Trump told reporters, “People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force.”

MENAFN22012026000045017640ID1110634787



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search