403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Denmark refuses transfer Greenland’s sovereignty to US
(MENAFN) Denmark on Wednesday firmly rejected any negotiations or plans to transfer Greenland’s sovereignty to the United States.
After a meeting of Denmark’s Foreign Policy Committee in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen welcomed US President Donald Trump’s assurances at the World Economic Forum in Davos that military force would not be used, but stressed that the proposal itself remains unacceptable.
Rasmussen noted that Trump’s comments indicated the US president’s ongoing interest in acquiring Greenland, despite his claim that Washington alone can defend and develop the Arctic territory. Trump told reporters, “People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force.”
After a meeting of Denmark’s Foreign Policy Committee in Copenhagen, Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen welcomed US President Donald Trump’s assurances at the World Economic Forum in Davos that military force would not be used, but stressed that the proposal itself remains unacceptable.
Rasmussen noted that Trump’s comments indicated the US president’s ongoing interest in acquiring Greenland, despite his claim that Washington alone can defend and develop the Arctic territory. Trump told reporters, “People thought I would use force, but I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment