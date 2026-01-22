403
Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Jacqueleen Lopez And Kristina Lopez To The Team
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is pleased to announce the addition of two new staff members: Jacqueleen Lopez as Marketing Coordinator and Kristina Lopez as Retirement and Estate Planning Coordinator, further strengthening the firm's commitment to delivering a thoughtful, client-centered experience.
Jacqueleen Lopez joined Crown Wealth Strategies as Marketing Coordinator, where she manages firm communications and supports outreach initiatives designed to strengthen relationships with clients and the broader community. In addition to her marketing responsibilities, Jacqueleen serves as a Licensed Service Assistant and has passed her Group 1 exam for Life, Accident, and Health Insurance. She also holds her Texas Insurance License.
Jacqueleen brings a strong background in marketing and community engagement to her role. She continues to support her community by managing social media for various nonprofit organizations, helping expand awareness and engagement. Born and raised in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, Jacqueleen later lived in Maryland, where she earned her degree in Marketing from McDaniel College in 2023. She relocated to El Paso in 2024 and is excited to contribute her skills to the Crown Wealth Strategies team.
Kristina Lopez joins Crown Wealth Strategies as a Retirement and Estate Planning Coordinator, where she supports the firm's planning process and works closely with advisors to help deliver organized, detail-driven service to clients. Kristina began her career in the finance industry in 2015 at Charles Schwab and brings nearly a decade of industry experience to her role.
Born in Louisiana and raised in El Paso, Kristina earned her Bachelor's in Business Administration with a concentration in Economics from the University of Texas at El Paso. She currently holds her Life and Health insurance license, along with FINRA Series 7, 63, and 9/10 licenses. Outside of work, Kristina enjoys spending time with her 16-year-old son and is a passionate advocate for animal rescue. She is the proud owner of six rescue dogs and enjoys staying active, following sports, and continuing to expand her knowledge in investments and finance.
“Jacqueleen and Kristina each bring valuable experience, dedication, and heart to our team,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Founder of Crown Wealth Strategies.“Their commitment to service and growth aligns perfectly with our mission to support our clients and their families at every stage of life.”
Crown Wealth Strategies remains focused on building a team that reflects its values of education, service, and long-term relationship building, ensuring clients feel supported throughout their financial journey.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown AlignTM model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 |
