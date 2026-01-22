403
Italy delays decision on joining Trump’s Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
(MENAFN) Italy is not yet ready to commit to joining US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” on Gaza, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni saying on Wednesday that additional time is needed due to constitutional constraints.
Speaking in a televised interview, Meloni explained that a “constitutional incompatibility” prevents Italy from immediately signing onto the initiative during the formal ceremony.
Despite this obstacle, she stressed that Rome has not ruled out participation and remains receptive to the idea.
"It is not a smart choice, for Italy and for Europe, to exclude ourselves from a body that is, in any case, interesting," she said.
Meloni pointed to what she described as a “compatibility issue” between the board’s governing rules and Article 11 of Italy’s Constitution, which allows the country to transfer elements of its sovereignty only under conditions of equal standing among states within international organizations designed to promote peace and justice. She argued that this principle does not currently apply to the proposed board.
When asked whether the “Board of Peace” could evolve into a kind of alternative United Nations, Meloni dismissed the notion, stating that "no body can replace the United Nations."
She further noted that while the board was established under the framework of a UN resolution, other elements of the initiative remain problematic from Italy’s perspective.
"The Board of Peace was created within the framework of a UN resolution. There are other aspects that are problematic for us," Meloni added.
The comments followed an earlier announcement by US officials last week confirming the establishment of the Board of Peace alongside approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza. These bodies are among four entities designated to oversee the territory’s transitional phase.
The launch of the board coincided with the start of the second phase of a ceasefire that ended Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, a conflict that has resulted in more than 71,000 deaths and over 171,000 injuries since October 2023, according to reports.
