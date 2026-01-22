403
Rutte says Greenland’s sovereignty was not raised in talks with Trump
(MENAFN) NATO’s secretary general said late Wednesday that discussions with the US president about a newly announced framework for a future agreement did not include whether Greenland would remain part of the Kingdom of Denmark, according to reports.
Speaking in a televised interview, the NATO chief stated: "That issue did not come up anymore in my conversation with the president." He explained that the US president’s attention was centered on security concerns in the Arctic, particularly increased activity by global powers in the region.
He noted that Trump is focused on safeguarding the Arctic area "where the Chinese, Russians are more and more active." Expanding on this point, he added: "We know that the region is opening up more and more, the sea lanes are opening up more and more for the Russians and the Chinese and others."
The NATO leader emphasized that the framework discussed with the US president centers on advancing a collective approach to protecting Greenland and the wider Arctic in line with Trump’s vision. He stressed that significant effort remains ahead, saying there is "a lot of work to be done," but expressed confidence that "we will get this done" gradually by "working fast" and through "with thoughtful diplomacy."
Earlier on Wednesday, the US president announced on his social media platform that a framework agreement related to Greenland and the broader Arctic region had been reached following his meeting with the NATO secretary general in Davos, Switzerland.
"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added.
Previously, the US administration had said it planned to introduce 10% tariffs on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1, with the rate set to increase to 25% by June unless an agreement was reached for what was described as “the complete and total purchase of Greenland.”
