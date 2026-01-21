Techmediabreaks Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) Provides Nasdaq Compliance Update And Reaffirms AZIO AI Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV) said a recently disclosed Nasdaq compliance matter is procedural and administrative in nature, arising from the need to formally complete routine annual proxy items following its annual meeting, and is not related to operating performance, financial condition, or business fundamentals, while reaffirming continued strategic momentum with AZIO AI. The company noted that a substantial portion of votes needed to establish quorum have already been received and that it is actively soliciting remaining votes to conclude the meeting in the ordinary course. EVTV emphasized that its operational alignment and collaborative workstreams with AZIO AI are advancing under a defined transaction and operating framework focused on scalable AI infrastructure, energy systems, and next-generation mobility and power solutions, adding that any potential merger or business combination would be subject to a separate shareholder vote in accordance with applicable securities laws, Nasdaq rules, and required disclosures.

About Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology-focused company pursuing strategic initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value through platform transformation, operational realignment, and selective acquisitions.

