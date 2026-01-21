Southern Company Ranked No. 1 In Industry On FORTUNE's 2026 World's Most Admired Companies List

MENAFN - 3BL) Southern Company has been named to FORTUNE's list of the World's Most Admired Companies for 2026, earning the No. 1 spot in the electric and gas utilities industry. The company was recognized for its financial soundness, long-term investment value and commitment to the communities it serves.

“Southern Company is a great company, and this recognition belongs to our 28,000 teammates who show up every day with purpose and a deep commitment to serving our customers,” said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO.“Their dedication is the engine behind our work. It's how we keep earning trust, strengthening our communities and delivering the energy our customers depend on. As we look ahead, we remain focused on serving this incredible growth we're seeing in a way that benefits all customers and communities while leading the way to a stronger, more resilient energy future.”

The company has a longstanding history of industry-leading innovation, resilience and a deep commitment to the people and communities it serves. Key highlights of the company include:



Strengthening service and infrastructure through historic investment: With more than $80 billion in investments planned through the end of the decade, Southern Company is modernizing and reinforcing its electric and gas networks to enhance reliability and resilience-with a goal of providing a strong, flexible energy foundation for future economic growth. The company expects to double the investment it has on the ground today over the next five years.

Serving growing demand and delivering value for customers: In a period with some of the most significant projected growth in its history, Southern Company is focused on doing what the energy industry was built to do-support economic prosperity and serve extraordinary growth. The company is meeting increasing energy needs while continuing to deliver strong value to customers. In the jurisdictions it serves, projected growth has allowed its operating companies to keep base rates stable for customers, helping to keep costs down for the families and businesses it serves. Southern Company is positioned to continue leading the way. Disciplined financial management: Southern Company continues to deliver consistent value for investors, having paid a dividend equal to or greater than the previous quarter for 78 consecutive years. This track record underscores the company's disciplined financial management and long‐standing commitment to stable, dependable performance.

FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is widely regarded as the definitive benchmark on corporate reputation. Since 1997, the rankings have highlighted the business practices and leadership qualities that distinguish the most respected companies around the globe. The rankings are based on an extensive evaluation of nine key attributes, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

Southern Company's inclusion on the 2026 World's Most Admired Companies list builds on the company's recent recognitions as the No. 1 Employer in the US on 2025 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers List and the highest-ranked U.S. energy company on Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 list. Further details regarding recent accolades collected by the company can be found on the Southern Company website.