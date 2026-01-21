Marathon Petroleum's Garyville Refinery Helps Inspire Hundreds Of Local Students At National Manufacturing Day Event



In recognition of National Manufacturing Day in October, Marathon Petroleum's Garyville refinery helped bring hands-on career exploration to hundreds of middle school students in St. John the Baptist Parish. Hosted by River Parishes Community College (RPCC) at its Reserve Campus, the event introduced students to high-demand careers in manufacturing and skilled trades and highlighted how these industries are shaping the region's future.

Nearly 400 eighth-grade students from St. John the Baptist Parish attended the event, gaining direct access to interactive demonstrations, industry exhibits and conversations with RPCC instructors who teach programs aligned with leading manufacturing and industrial employers in the River Parishes. Students explored equipment, technology and training pathways that connect what they learn in the classroom to real opportunities in their community.

Along with Marathon's support, employees from the Garyville refinery volunteered their time throughout the event. They joined college instructors and other industry partners in offering demonstrations, simulations and informational sessions that showcased a variety of RPCC educational and training programs, including Early College Option, Drafting and Millwright.

“Events like these help students see what is possible for their future, and we are proud to play a part in that,” said Jay Richert, Vice President of Refining at the Garyville refinery.“Introducing young people to real careers in manufacturing supports our local workforce, strengthens our communities and helps ensure the River Parishes continue to grow.”