STUB DEADLINE NOTICE: Stubhub Holdings, Inc. Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP By January 23, 2026

Investors have until January 23, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them as lead plaintiff. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively“offering documents”) issued in connection with the Company's September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO”). The lawsuit alleges that, in connection with its IPO, StubHub failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months free cash flow; (3) as a result, the Company's free cash flow reports were materially misleading and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the IPO offering documents were materially misleading.

On November 13, 2025, the Company released its first earnings since its September 2025 IPO, revealing a free cash flow of negative $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, a 143% decrease from the Company's free cash flow in the year ago period, which was positive $10.6 million. On this news, the price of StubHub shares declined by $3.95 per share, or approximately 21.0%, from $18.82 per share on November 13, 2025 to close at $14.87 on November 14, 2025.

By November 24, 2025, StubHub's stock price had fallen to $12.01, nearly 50% below the IPO price of $23.50 per share.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

