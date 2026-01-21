RTA Launches Executive Leadership Programme In Partnership With The University Of Arizona

Programme features applied modules and case studies drawn from global best practices

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 21st January 2026:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the University of Arizona, has launched the“Executive Leadership” Programme. The programme aims to develop the skills of executive leaders and directors, empower them to make strategic decisions, and enhance execution efficiency. It aligns with the rapid global transformations in the smart mobility sector and emphasises RTA's ongoing commitment to developing national leadership and strengthening future readiness.

The collaboration with the University of Arizona forms part of RTA's efforts to benefit from leading global expertise in innovation and leadership development. This approach comes in line with RTA's focus on investing in human capital and building leaders capable of making effective strategic decisions. It also contributes to achieving RTA's future vision and objectives for the transport and mobility sector, ensuring sustainability of the transport system and enhancing Dubai's competitiveness and leadership in this vital sector.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), met with Prof. Anastasiya Ghosh, Associate Dean for Partnerships at Eller College of Management, University of Arizona. During the meeting, the two parties discussed avenues of cooperation and reviewed the training and educational services and programmes offered by the University.

First and Second-Line Leadership

Al Tayer reaffirmed RTA's dedication to human capital development, guided by the firm belief that investing in people is the key for sustaining leadership, stating:“RTA attaches strategic importance to developing first and second-line leadership and empowering executive leaders through advanced development programmes and global knowledge partnerships. This approach enables leaders to anticipate the future and drive positive change across the corporate work environment. We also focus on strengthening the capabilities of our cadres in managing challenges, strategic decision-making, and leading multidisciplinary teams, ensuring the highest levels of corporate performance and operational excellence.”

He added:“Delivering our strategic programmes for road network infrastructure, public transport, and smart mobility requires highly capable human capital to manage complex projects, maintain delivery schedules, and uphold the highest standards of quality and sustainability. RTA remains committed to fostering a work environment that encourages innovation, supports continuous learning, attracts outstanding talent, and develops it to achieve global leadership in seamless and sustainable mobility.”

Integrated Learning Experience

The programme offers an integrated learning experience delivered over six days, combining strategic thinking, business systems analysis, and future foresight through applied modules and case studies drawn from global best practices. This approach strengthens participants' ability to analyse operational challenges, evaluate alternatives, and develop innovative, practical solutions, enhancing their capacity to make informed, data-driven strategic decisions and anticipate future trends.

The programme also places strong emphasis on addressing real-world challenges through innovative solutions aligned with international best practices. It follows a structured methodology that includes analysing options, assessing trade-offs, and developing actionable implementation plans, ensuring outcomes that are immediately applicable and deliver tangible impact.

The programme is delivered by a selected group of faculty members from Business Administration and Engineering at the University of Arizona. Participants are guided to derive, apply, and test decision-design principles and frameworks in a way that aligns with the organisational and operational environment of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

The programme also provides an interactive platform for participants to present the models and strategies they develop before a panel of experts and decision-makers. This supports the translation of ideas into practical initiatives that advance RTA's journey, future directions, corporate readiness, and the sustainability of its outcomes.

