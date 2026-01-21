GFH Partners Invests In Cold-Link Logistics Alongside Slate Asset Management And Hamilton Lane

MENAFN - GetNews) GFH Partners Ltd. (“GFH Partners”), a Dubai International Financial Center (“DIFC”) headquartered investment manager and the global real estate investment arm of GFH Financial Group, is pleased to announce the completion of its co investment in Cold Link Logistics, a leading cold storage owner operator and one of the ten largest privately held temperature controlled logistics platforms in North America, alongside Slate Asset Management, a global investor focused on essential real estate and infrastructure, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), a leading global private markets investment firm. The investment was made together with a consortium of other institutional co investors.

Cold Link Logistics owns and operates a geographically diversified network of modern, temperature controlled facilities strategically positioned across key food and logistics corridors throughout the United States. The platform comprises nine facilities with a combined storage capacity exceeding 78 million cubic feet, providing comprehensive freezer, cooler and ambient storage solutions, complemented by value-added services including case picking, blast freezing, labeling, and freight solutions, among others. With a customer base exceeding 250 across more than 10 food categories, Cold Link has established long standing relationships with food producers, distributors, and retailers across the U.S. market. The investment is expected to support the company's next phase of growth and expansion into additional strategic markets. The transaction underscores GFH Partners' conviction in cold storage as a high growth and defensive subsector within its broader logistics investment strategy. The U.S. cold storage industry continues to benefit from strong structural tailwinds, including population growth, increased consumption of fresh and frozen foods, rapid expansion of e grocery, and evolving food safety and traceability requirements. These factors are reinforcing demand for well-located and temperature-controlled logistics assets capable of underpinning resilient food supply chains nationwide.







Nael Mustafa, Chief Executive Officer of GFH Partners, commented:“Cold storage represents one of the most compelling segments within the logistics ecosystem today, driven by essential demand dynamics and the need for modern, scalable infrastructure. We are delighted to partner with Slate, Hamilton Lane, and our co investors to support Cold Link's ambitious growth trajectory and to bring long term value to our institutional partners.”

Cold Link's modern facility portfolio, combined with its customer centric operating model, positions the platform to capture these secular trends and deliver resilient, long term performance across market cycles.

About GFH Partners Ltd.

GFH Partners Ltd. is a DFSA-regulated global real estate investment manager headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with approximately US$7 billion in assets under management across the U.S., U.K., and GCC. The firm specializes in thematic investing across logistics, living, healthcare, and digital-infrastructure sectors and operates through a distinctive two-engine model combining fund management scale with GP-stake and platform investments in sector-specialist operators. GFH Partners Ltd. is authorised to provide financial services only to Professional Clients and Market Counterparties, as defined by the DFSA. This announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to the public or a solicitation to invest in any product or service Partners Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of GFH Financial Group B.S.C. (“GFH”). GFH is listed on the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Dubai Financial Market, and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Cold Link Logistics

Cold-Link Logistics is a full service, Third-Party Logistics Company built on Family Values dedicated to serving our customers needs through designing specific solutions to meet the ever-increasing demand on Cold Chain innovations and efficiencies. Visit cold-linklogistics to learn more, and follow Cold-Link Logistics on LinkedIn and Instagram Slate Asset ManagementSlate Asset Management is a global investor and manager focused on essential real estate and infrastructure assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners across the real assets space. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam to learn more, and follow Slate Asset Management on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 770 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $145.4 billion in discretionary assets and $859.8 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.