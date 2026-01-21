403
Trump is expected to serve as lifetime chairman of Gaza ‘Board of Peace’
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is expected to assume the role of chairman of the proposed “Board of Peace” focused on Gaza on a lifelong basis, according to statements attributed to a US official.
“The chairmanship can be held by President Trump until he resigns it,” the official says, noting that “a future US president, however, may choose to appoint or designate the United States’ representative to the board,” according to reports.
Details outlined in the draft charter indicate that "Donald J. Trump shall serve as inaugural Chairman of the Board of Peace," while making no reference to the office of the US presidency and setting no specific time limit for the position.
The document further explains that countries opting to join the board would receive membership terms lasting three years, whereas lifetime membership would depend on a contribution of $1 billion in cash to the Board of Peace within the first year.
The US official stresses that all financial contributions would be voluntary and should not be viewed as a requirement or admission fee for participation in the board.
Should member states decide to provide funding, the board would “implement the highest financial controls and oversight mechanisms,” the official adds.
"Funds will sit only in approved accounts at reputable banks (with CFO due diligence; Executive Board approval), and payments will require the right multi-signatory approval threshold … and supporting documentation. Oversight is enforced through an Audit & Risk subcommittee and an independent annual external audit with published financials," the official says.
